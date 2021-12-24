ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 in Florida: State reports 31,758 new cases, highest one-day total of pandemic

By David Schutz, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago
Florida reported 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the previous all-time record of 27,802 set on Aug. 26 at the peak of the delta-fueled summer surge, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The 7-day average for new cases is 17,901 as of Friday, the highest level since Sept. 2.

The surge in new cases has been driven by a rush to get tested ahead of the holidays and as the omicron variant becomes the dominant strain of newly reported cases.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have also been climbing. As of Friday. 1,781 adults were hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest since the end of October.

South Florida’s three counties are in the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s ”high” risk level for community transmission. The positivity rates in Broward and Miami-Dade counties were over 16% on Friday, while Palm Beach County was over 13.5%. Until this week, positivity rates across the state were below 5%. Public health experts say the virus is considered under control when the COVID-19 test positivity rate is under 5%.

As of Friday, at least 3,864,288 Floridians have been infected by COVID-19. With no new deaths reported by Florida on Wednesday, the total death count remained at least 62,264.

In December, Florida has climbed in the per capita rankings for new cases from near last to 11th as of Friday. The state has 68 cases per 100,000 residents. For deaths. Florida ranks last with 0.1 deaths per 100,000.

Meanwhile, vaccinations in Florida are averaging 86,439 doses per day in Florida, largely because of a surge in booster shots, CDC data shows. As of Friday, 63% of Floridians are now fully vaccinated and 28% of those who are vaccinated have received booster shots.

Here are the key statistics in Florida to watch:

