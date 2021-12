Opposition to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is quickly becoming an issue in Republican primaries as insurgent conservatives jockey for advantage. This week, Alaska's Kelly Tshibaka became at least the fourth Republican Senate contender to announce she would not support McConnell for leader if she defeats incumbent GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and wins a Senate seat in 2022. Kelly has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who has been imploring Senate Republicans to oust McConnell. Her opposition to the minority leader follows the well-worn path of other Republicans backed by Trump or hoping to win his endorsement.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO