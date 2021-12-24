Anna Della Subin’s “Accidental Gods”

WHAT’S THE PURPOSE OF LIFE? It’s been 120 years since William James resolved to tackle this question by leaving his Harvard psychology lab and sailing to Hyères, France, to ensconce himself in the velvet-crystal sanatorium of Frederic W. H. Myers, a paranormal researcher with a live-in spiritual medium, Rosina Thompson, of such sexual charm and blatant hoaxiness that other clairvoyants bemoaned her as a discredit to their profession. When James emerged after many months of musing from Myers’s spa of ill repute, the metaphysical answers he brought with him scandalized both the scientific and the priestly establishments. The scientists were appalled by James’s vigorous commitment to credulity. He not only accepted the reality of spiritual experience but delved so trustingly into its ecstatic fringes that he proclaimed his willingness to “bet heavily” on the “tremendous cosmic import” of telepathy: “I am positively persuaded that we dip our roots into a common pool where minds communicate, by gleams and flashes.” The priests, meanwhile, were aghast to hear James declare that religion’s real stuff was not doctrine but feeling. God’s commandments were of no matter — nor, indeed, was whether God existed at all. The intricate theological opinions that monks, Brahmins, and other ink-fingered scholiasts had cannoned against atheists (and each other) were as ill fitted to actual faith as the wars and hell-sweats they’d occasioned. The true Church was the choice to believe “that beyond each man and in a fashion continuous with him there exists a larger power. […] Anything larger will do. […] It need not be infinite.”

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO