Religion

Anna Della Subin’s “Accidental Gods”

lareviewofbooks.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Wolf and Medaya Ocher talk with Anna Della Subin about her new book, Accidental Gods: On Men Unwittingly Turned Divine. Accidental Gods traces the rarely told history of the deification of living men in modern times, revealing...

lareviewofbooks.org

Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
lareviewofbooks.org

For Some, Hell of Earth: On Meghan R. Henning’s “Hell Hath No Fury: Gender, Disability, and the Invention of Damned Bodies in Early Christian Literature”

PASTS IMPERFECT IS a new column that explores the impact of ancient pasts on the present. Begun by Sarah E. Bond, Joel Christensen, and Nandini Pandey, Pasts Imperfect is a space for addressing forgotten, manipulated, or misunderstood histories of the ancient world from South America to the Indus Valley and the ancient Mediterranean. We will also highlight how narratives about the past influence the world we live in today, from books and movies to executive orders.
RELIGION
Person
Kate Wolf
Person
Haile Selassie
Person
Calvin Trillin
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Jiddu Krishnamurti
Desiring God

The Pleasures of God’s Faithfulness

There are many levels of pleasure in thinking back over 150 years of the life of Bethlehem. The pleasure of actually looking at the pictures of 20 of the 23 charter members in 1871, and discovering that there were 14 women and 9 men in that first membership. And that on June 24, they held their first service at the home of Eric and Anna Hernland on Hennepin Island.
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

God's list for our walk

Every year we make a Christmas list of every person we buy a gift. Beside each name, we put a dollar amount on how much money we will spend on that gift. Then with every purchase, we draw a line through that name and check it off our list. "I...
RELIGION
fortscott.biz

God’s Bigness by Patty LaRoche

Nature Valley advertises its product in a recycling commercial. “Dad, you need to think bigger,” says a young gal as she encourages her father to visualize her granola wrapper glued to other wrappers, creating a hang glider the two of them can share. I love the message, don’t...
RELIGION
lareviewofbooks.org

A Neuroscience of Strange Gods

WHAT’S THE PURPOSE OF LIFE? It’s been 120 years since William James resolved to tackle this question by leaving his Harvard psychology lab and sailing to Hyères, France, to ensconce himself in the velvet-crystal sanatorium of Frederic W. H. Myers, a paranormal researcher with a live-in spiritual medium, Rosina Thompson, of such sexual charm and blatant hoaxiness that other clairvoyants bemoaned her as a discredit to their profession. When James emerged after many months of musing from Myers’s spa of ill repute, the metaphysical answers he brought with him scandalized both the scientific and the priestly establishments. The scientists were appalled by James’s vigorous commitment to credulity. He not only accepted the reality of spiritual experience but delved so trustingly into its ecstatic fringes that he proclaimed his willingness to “bet heavily” on the “tremendous cosmic import” of telepathy: “I am positively persuaded that we dip our roots into a common pool where minds communicate, by gleams and flashes.” The priests, meanwhile, were aghast to hear James declare that religion’s real stuff was not doctrine but feeling. God’s commandments were of no matter — nor, indeed, was whether God existed at all. The intricate theological opinions that monks, Brahmins, and other ink-fingered scholiasts had cannoned against atheists (and each other) were as ill fitted to actual faith as the wars and hell-sweats they’d occasioned. The true Church was the choice to believe “that beyond each man and in a fashion continuous with him there exists a larger power. […] Anything larger will do. […] It need not be infinite.”
RELIGION
#Jamaica#Della#Ethiopian#Rastafarians#Theosophists
Newark Advocate

Sussman: God's grace is the reason Christmas is special

Christmas is a special time of the year. Many will spend large amounts of money to be loved for at least the next thirty days. Others will celebrate with trees, tinsel, and elaborate decorations. Some will overeat and drink food and alcohol. When the holiday is over there will be bills and a large load of trash for removal. This time of the year is special to me for another reason. Thirty-six years ago because of the...
RELIGION
lareviewofbooks.org

O Night Divine: Observing Christianity

My daughter Mira wanted to come along to Christmas Eve services at Sanctuary Church, but when we got there, she hesitated and asked if she could stay in the car. What if we don’t know the words, she asked. We’ll probably know some words, I reassured her—it was Christmas, after all. But there would also be prayerbooks, just like at Temple. She looked up at me, and we headed in. It had felt disrespectful to attend church with a notepad in hand, so in the foyer I began taking mental notes for my observation assignment. I was participating in a winter professional development course on community engagement, and my homework was to observe a community to which I did not belong.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

As spiritualism's popularity grows, photographer Shannon Taggart takes viewers inside the world of séances, mediums and orbs

The word séance conjures images of darkened rooms, entranced mediums, strange occurrences and spirit voices. For many contemporary audiences, these visions might seem like something out of the past, or perhaps a movie, rather than a living belief system. For the past 20 years, American photographer Shannon Taggart has explored modern spiritualism, a religion whose adherents believe in communication with the dead. Her photographic series “Séance,” which was recently on view at the Albin O. Kuhn Gallery at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, provides a window into this often misunderstood religion. As a curator and art historian who has researched apparition photographs...
RELIGION
warrensburgstarjournal.com

The question of God’s existence

Christmas is a good time to question the existence of God. It is this holiday that claims the Incarnation – God becoming man. If God doesn’t exist, Christmas isn’t worth …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Atlantic

Rewriting the Book of Genesis

Take us back, little time machine, with your bleepings and your flashings; take us back to crusty old London in the late 1650s, so we can clap the electrodes onto the sleeping head of blind John Milton. Let’s monitor the activity in the poet’s brain. Let’s observe its nocturnal waves. And let’s pay particular attention as his sightless eyes begin to flick and roll in deepest, darkest, dream-friendliest REM sleep, because it is at this point (we presume) that the spirit whom he calls Urania, a nightly visitor with a perfect—not to say Miltonic—command of blank verse, will manifest before his unconscious mind and give him the next 40 lines of Paradise Lost.
RELIGION
The Independent

1st U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu's generosity, kindness

In 2008, when the Right Rev. Gene Robinson of New Hampshire was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality, Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday, came to his defense.“Gene Robinson is a wonderful human being, and I am proud to belong to the same church as he,” Tutu wrote in the forward to a book Robinson published that year.Robinson, who in 2003 became the U.S. Episcopal Church’s first openly gay bishop, said Sunday he has been trying to live up to those words ever since.“It was quite surreal because I was taking grief from literally around the...
RELIGION
WAVY News 10

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TravelNoire

How The Diaspora Remembers The Late bell hooks

Bell hooks, an author, visionary, educator and fierce defender of a version of feminism that catered beyond the circle of white middle-class women, died on Wednesday 15 December 2021, age 69. hooks, who was renowned for her writings on radical love and visions of reimagined life for Black communities globally,...
SOCIETY
highplainsobserver.com

Give To Encourage God's Family

“Love one another with mutual affection." God wants you to learn to love him and invest in the lives of other people. When you give your money to God, it draws you closer to him. Then he wants you to learn to love and invest in his family. This is what I call the “Mutual Fund.”
RELIGION
bluemountaineagle.com

Christmas – God’s Gift to Us

The Advent season is upon us and Christmas will be here soon. I love Christmastime—the decorations, the music, the food, Christmas specials on TV, being with family, and the gifts on Christmas Day—especially watching the kids tear into theirs. I like it all so much, I’d probably jump the gun a little. So, we have a rule in our family that Christmas music and decorations have to wait until after Thanksgiving.
RELIGION

