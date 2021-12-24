ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

One person in critical condition after Friday morning fire at Marshall Avenue apartment

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 1 day ago
Serious injuries were reported after a fire at an apartment building on Marshall Avenue Friday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The fire occurred around 8 a.m. Fire personnel responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Marshall Avenue after reports of heavy smoke and fire in an apartment building with at least one person trapped.

According to a release from the fire department, the first fire crews arrived on the scene in three minutes. Firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke from the windows and roof of a large, four-story, brick, multi-family building.

Fire crews found an individual behind the door of the unit that was on fire. The individual was brought outside by firefighters and transferred to a medic unit.

As of now, that person is in critical condition, according to the release.

Crews managed to contain the fire to the original apartment. According to the release, there was heavy smoke damage across the entire top floor and a few apartments below the fire. About 15 people have been displaced. Red Cross will be assisting those displaced.

