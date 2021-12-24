ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions at Falcons: Final Injury Report - Good News on Defense

By Falcon Report Staff
 1 day ago

The final Atlanta Falcons injury report for the Detroit Lions features a wide receiver in doubt and good news on several defenders.

The Atlanta Falcons released their final injury report on Friday afternoon for their clash against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Falcons are relatively healthy for a Week 16 game with only wide receiver Tajae Sharpe being listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said on Wednesday that Sharpe was "day to day," but Sharpe hasn't progressed enough to get a better designation for Sunday's game.

Sharpe has played in all 14 of the Falcons' games and has 25 catches for 230 yards on the season.

Defensive lineman Tyeler Davison missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a non-COVID related illness, but he was a full participant on Friday.

That's good news for the Falcons defensive line. While Davison hasn't been a standout performer for Atlanta this season, options are limited for the Falcons on the defensive line.

Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. While Davidson plays end and Davison plays nose guard in defensive coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 scheme, the Falcons can't afford to get any thinner on an already undermanned defensive front.

Return man Avery Williams was listed as limited on Friday with a groin injury, but he wasn't given a designation on the official report. He should be ready for Sunday after he had a 23-yard punt return and averaged 26.3 yards on three kick returns last week against the 49ers.

The Falcons are a 5.5 point favorite against the Lions on Sunday despite going 0-5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year.

The Lions are 2-11-1 on the season, but have beaten two teams in playoff positions the last three weeks: the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.

The Falcons will have to play well against the improved Lions to get their first win on their home field this season, and having a relatively healthy squad will help.

