Flower Mound, TX

Edmondson: A time for thankfulness

By CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 1 day ago
As we contemplate the Christmas season, do you ever really stop and think about how much you —we — have to be thankful for? I am reminded frequently whenever someone speaks of being “blessed” or when an opening prayer suggests thankfulness or even when a classic old movie on TV makes...

Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene uses Christmas message to call for US to restore ‘Christian values’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene on Friday said she sought election to Congress to “restore” the US to the “Christian principles” she credited with “[giving] rise to the greatest nation the world has ever known”.Speaking in a Christmas-themed video posted to her official Twitter account, Ms Greene wished “all Americans” as well as her own constituents in Georgia’s 14th District “a joyous and glorious Christmas season”.“For those of us who are Christians will remember and celebrate the true reason for the season. The birth of the greatest gift God could ever give the world, Jesus of Nazareth. In these challenging...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ftc.co

Remembering Why We Feast this Christmas

It’s that time of year again. Christmas cookies have invaded the office. Egg nog has graced the refrigerator shelf with its rich presence. And before the Thanksgiving turkey has been fully digested, I’m already dreaming of the Christmas dinner that lies ahead. As the old song says, this is truly the most wonderful time of the year, and much of it has to do with the holiday feasting that comes with it. As Christians, we should remember that there is no such thing as mere food or a simple holiday dinner. Our feasting carries a much deeper meaning. When we feast, there is something special—something spiritual—that is happening that we rarely stop to appreciate.
FESTIVAL
Flower Mound, TX
Texas Society
Flower Mound, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Helping grievers during the holidays

Loss is always difficult. However, the holidays present particular challenges to those who have lost loved ones. Whether it is the first year after a loss or if a person has been without a loved one for some time, holidays can bring up both pleasant and painful memories and feelings. The stress of the holidays can compound feelings of grief and loss.
RELIGION
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Senior Talk DFW: Make holiday time special for seniors

Happy Holidays!! What are your plans? Traveling to visit family? Having them travel to you?. Sometimes the logistics can be a little harrowing. The way to de-stress is to plan ahead! Know that if you are flying, the distances to walk to the gate or between gates may be further than an older adult is used to. Maybe a wheelchair would make it easier. Set it up ahead of time. The same thing applies to getting on and off planes. Board early, deplane last to avoid the crush.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — December 2021

Bah Humbug! I can’t deny it. That has been my visceral reaction to that portion of the holiday season that starts the day after Thanksgiving and runs to Christmas Eve. I sound like a scrooge, but I have always preferred Thanksgiving. It is about family, food and no gifts.
DENTON, TX
midfloridanewspapers.com

Salvation Army sees ‘tears of joy’ this holiday season

Sometimes it takes an angel to help local residents who are struggling financially during the Christmas season. The Salvation Army of East Polk County on Dec. 15 delivered hundreds of bags filled with clothes and toys at its location on U.S. Highway 17 North to residents through its Angel Tree program. Residents who applied for the assistance were lined up in their vehicles during the drive-through event to accept the gifts.
ADVOCACY
atmorenews.com

Farewell and thanks

After 20 years, PeeWee Powell and family are ending the annual LA Bikers Toyz for Kidz drive in Atmore. The family hosted an appreciation dinner at David’s Catfish Wednesday, December 8, for folks who helped with Toyz through the years. PeeWee said if anyone wanted to continue the drive, his family would help them. PeeWee is shown at left. At right is his wife Annie and daughter Jody Jeter in the center.
ATMORE, AL
fox16.com

Building Relationships: Spending time alone during the holidays

What should you do if you are alone over the holidays?. Get involved in community service- go to a local shelter, volunteer at a food bank. Attend a church service- many churches offer candlelight services on Christmas Eve. Set your goals for 2022, create a vision board. Create gift baskets...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Journal

Making the holidays memorable for those with dementia

For families living with dementia, the holidays can be challenging and bittersweet. Festivities can agitate, confuse, and overstimulate people with the disease. Caregivers can also be overwhelmed by trying to maintain holiday traditions while providing care. Holiday gatherings and family get-togethers can become stressful and uncomfortable. But with some planning and adjusted expectations, as well as tips from the Alzheimer’s Association, your celebrations can still be happy and cherished occasions.
HEALTH
Wicked Local

Gifts of Hope: Thankful for support during scary times

Another installment in the Lower Cape Outreach Council’s annual Gifts of Hope holiday season fundraising campaign. The LCOC, based in Orleans, provides emergency financial assistance, food pantry operations, clothing, and educational funding to our neighbors in need. Online donations can be made at https://lcoutreach.org. Brenda moved herself and her...
ORLEANS, MA
Washington Business Journal

Viewpoint: Our time to give thanks

As this year comes to an end, I have just one word to share with you. For me, the period right after Thanksgiving is always a period of reflection and appreciation. But this year, it hit me particularly hard as I listened to Children’s National Hospital CEO Kurt Newman accept our CEO of the Year award during our Nov. 30 gala. Who among us that night didn’t feel his emotion as he gave thanks with dignity and humility? Listening to him describe what it was like to be in the center of the storm, where lives were on the line, employees were working round the clock and each day seemed to demand a new response — it was a testament to grace, humility, humor and sheer force of commitment. It was impossible to not be thankful for that kind of leadership and, more to the point, that kind of leader.
RELIGION
Lima News

Many working on Christmas

LIMA — Like every year, millions of families across the country celebrated Christmas Saturday morning while the world temporarily stopped, at least as far as they could tell. Christmas is one of the few days of the year when you can go downtown at anytime of the day or...
LIMA, OH
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Something to Muench on: Focus on the positive!

I find our family in kind of a lull this year. With the youngest being sixteen and the oldest in his mid-30s we’ve long since been parents scrambling to find the perfect (popular) toy or electronic gadget for each kid, in fact, with three of five of them grown and flown, unfortunately we won’t even all be together this holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
towndock.net

Thanks for the Spirit of Christmas

M — arsha Paplham has been orchestrating the luminaria and The Spirit of Christmas for (she thinks) the last twelve years. She writes in to send out her thanks to everyone who helps make The Spirit of Christmas possible and includes an announcement about her plans going forward. Thank...
FESTIVAL
bocojo.com

As Always, Thank You For Reading

When I began writing for the Boone County Journal back in 2011, I planned to call my column “The Stay-At-Home Rollercoaster”. My wife and I had two sons at the time and were getting ready to adopt our daughter in China when I asked publisher Bruce Wallace if he thought his readers might be interested in following my adventures as a stay-at-home dad both overseas and in Southern Boone County. Inexplicably, he decided to give me a shot. Wisely, Bruce opted to nix the working title that I had proposed. He must have had a suspicion that not all of my weekly musings would be about parenting. As my children have grown, I have written about them less frequently, mostly out of respect for their privacy. However, that’s not the only reason I strayed from my original vision of a parenting column. Somewhere along the line, I realized that there is more to Travis Naughton than being a stay-at-home parent. Don’t get me wrong; being a full-time parent to three kids is plenty to keep a person busy. I remember when my kids were little and I had to shuttle them everywhere, cook for them, clean up after them, do their laundry, and of course play with them. It was extremely gratifying, and utterly exhausting.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

