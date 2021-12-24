Free COVID Testing Kits Distributed Around New York City

New York state has reported a record surge in Covid-19 cases on Christmas eve driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant spreading through the US.The state reported 44,431 new Covid cases on Friday, passing Thursday’s record total of 38,835 cases. The state had reported 28,942 infections on Wednesday.There have, however, been far less hospitalisations and deaths compared to last year when the pandemic peaked.As of Thursday, 4,744 were hospitalised with Covid, compared to more than 7,000 a year ago.#COVID Update:-359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December...
