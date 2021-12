D.C. is now one of the biggest hot spots for the coronavirus in the U.S. The average daily cases have increased by about 1,300% since the beginning of December. The District went from a seven-day average of 77 new cases per day at the beginning of the month to more than 1,100 as of Wednesday. Its daily average of more than 150 cases per 100,000 people is by far the highest rate in the country, where the daily national average is 51 cases per 100,000.

