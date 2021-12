Hollywood has seen some great faux rivalries over the years, but very few top the one between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. For years now, the two X-Men alums have shared barbs, each seemingly sharper than the last. The two most commonly like to poke fun at each other’s bodies of work and, right now, both stars have released (or will be releasing) massive projects. Jackman is currently looking forward to his Broadway run on The Music Man and was delighted to see a billboard for it. Though he shared some hilariously unimpressed thoughts when he discovered that an ad for Reynolds’ Red Notice was in the vicinity.

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO