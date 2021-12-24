Arrest made in downtown Eugene burglaries
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with several commercial burglaries in the downtown Eugene area. Eugene Police say...www.kezi.com
God bless you detective if you keep us safe and you keep our children safe and you keep the streets clean as best as you can and you're very much appreciated for all the hard work you do and your dedication Merry Christmas to you and all that are like you best wishes.
