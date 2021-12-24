ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A Conversation with Chris Dempsey

By Jena Garcia
denverstiffs.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, you hear from Nuggets broadcaster, Chris Dempsey. Demps shares his journey through Colorado sports...

www.denverstiffs.com

Comments / 0

Related
denverstiffs.com

Preview: Nuggets look to bounce back against the Hornets

The Denver Nuggets (15-15) are back in action after an embarrassing loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. Tonight they return home to Denver to face Lamelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets (16-17). They hope to bounce back after an embarrassment of a loss last night. It was the worst effort I had seen from an NBA team in a long time, and that can’t happen again.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

2021 Denver Stiffs Christmas Roundtable

The Denver Nuggets are 15-15 a little under midway through the season. After going 26-8 against sub-.500 teams a year ago, Denver is 10-5 against sub-.500 teams this year. What do you think has caused them to struggle so much more than they did last season?. Gage Bridgford (@GbridgfordNFL): Aside...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Monte Morris holds himself accountable after bad loss against Charlotte Hornets

The Denver Nuggets have suffered two bad losses in a row this week leading up to Christmas Day. First, against a subpar Oklahoma City Thunder team in a game in which the Nuggets came out with poor energy and effort from the start after having four days off due to a postponed game the week prior. Then, the Nuggets had an opportunity for a bounce back game the next night upon returning home and facing the Charlotte Hornets. The first three quarters of the game gave the impression to fans that the Nuggets had gotten the message from the previous night that they needed to play with more focus, energy and togetherness. It wasn’t a perfect game from the get-go, but the team at least put forth enough effort in three quarters that should have yielded a win on their home court.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Nikola Jokic and Nuggets struggle; blow 19 point lead as they fall below .500 for the holidays

The Nuggets blew a 19 point lead. It was awful to watch, and I don’t feel like talking about it at length, but it’s my job. Nikola Jokic’s counting stats look impressive, but he did not play well. He shot an awful 13 of 34 from the field, and that’s 21 missed shots. The bench didn’t play well the second half. The defense was erratic at points, and just no one played that well. It just was not a good night to be a Nuggets fan. I feel like I’ve been thinking that a lot lately, but this night stung because of that lead. I just have a hard time putting it into words the mediocrity that this team has embodied throughout this season. Jokic has to be better next game, Barton has to be better next game, Bones has to be better next game, the team has to be better next game. This was an awful Christmas present for the fans.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

TPM™ 2021-'21 Game #31 vs Charlotte

Nuggets vs Hornets I: "Last night was fun; let's NEVER do that again. (Open images in a new tab for a closer look. Charts courtesy of ESPN.COM. All links contained within this piece will open in a new tab or window.) If you are viewing the pre-game version of the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Dempsey
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Match Reportedly Needed Heavy Editing Before Making It To TV

Lash Legend’s second WWE match reportedly did not go so well. The December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live featured Legend going up against Sarray, who won the bout. This was Legend’s second match as she defeated Amari Miller the week before in her debut. The Legend vs....
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Speaks To Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference on Friday as the team prepares for the New York Giants. The briefing will take place at 2:15 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Siriannai will speak to the media on Friday as the team gets ready to face the Giants. When: Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Time: 2:15 p.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy