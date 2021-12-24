Most Expensive NFTs This Week: Dec 18 – Dec 24

The Sandbox, which is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has announced that “PwC Hong Kong has acquired a LAND site in The Sandbox metaverse”. Animoca Brands, which was founded in January 2014 by Yat Siu and David Kim, and its various subsidiaries “develop and publish a broad portfolio of blockchain games, traditional games, and other products, many of which are based on popular global brands, such as Formula 1®, Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Doraemon. Animoca Brands is also a prolific investor with over 100 investments in NFT-related blockchain companies, including Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity), Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), OpenSea, Harmony, Bitski, and Alien Worlds.”
