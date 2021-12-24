ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Expensive NFTs This Week: Dec 18 – Dec 24

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot happening in the NFT space right now, it’s hard to keep the pace. Let us give you a hand. Here is a weekly wrap-up of the top NFT sales, collections, and news. BAYC outstripped CryptoPunks in terms of floor price, although momentarily. Not surprising,...

PwC Hong Kong Buys Land in Ethereum-Powered Metaverse ‘The Sandbox’ ($SAND)

The Sandbox, which is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has announced that “PwC Hong Kong has acquired a LAND site in The Sandbox metaverse”. Animoca Brands, which was founded in January 2014 by Yat Siu and David Kim, and its various subsidiaries “develop and publish a broad portfolio of blockchain games, traditional games, and other products, many of which are based on popular global brands, such as Formula 1®, Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Doraemon. Animoca Brands is also a prolific investor with over 100 investments in NFT-related blockchain companies, including Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity), Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), OpenSea, Harmony, Bitski, and Alien Worlds.”
The biggest small business story of 2021? Blockchain

When you read about all the stories around small businesses in 2021 a few general themes quickly appear. Inflation. Supply chain. Labor shortages. Covid. All true. All relevant. All important. But all these stories are relatively short term. Inflation will, someday, be under control again. Shipping will catch up. Labor will come and go. Covid will always be around but we’ll just live with it.
Metaverse Tokens Bounce Back In Christmas Recovery

Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Gala Games are among the Metaverse and GameFi tokens leading the recent market uptick. Metaverse and GameFi tokens are currently leading the Christmas market recovery, outpacing the gains made by other top assets. Metaverse Tokens Regain Momentum. It’s looking like a good Christmas for GameFi projects....
6 of the Best Air Jordan Collaborations of 2021

Jordan Brand worked with some of the most talented names in the industry throughout 2021 to deliver several coveted collabs. Included in the best of this year was the Air Jordan 3 that was reimagined by A Ma Maniére, which earned the FNAA 2021 Collaboration of the Year award. Aside from A Ma Maniére, the label worked with countless other designers, retailers and musicians such as Aleali May, Billie Eilish and others. Below, renowned collectors discuss their favorite Jordan collaborations of the year.  A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 3 “Raised by Women” “I think my Jordan collab of the year is going to align...
Kith and the New York Knicks Team Up for a New Nike Air Force 1 and Apparel Collection

The Kith and New York Knicks partnership continues. For the sneaker fan, the latest range from the partnership features the Kith for Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is equipped with black uppers. The sneakers feature premium pebbled leather uppers that sit atop white midsoles and translucent outsoles. Also, the uppers include asymmetrical gradient blue and orange TPU Swoosh logos, which Kith said in a statement are a nod to Nike’s Air Force 1 designs from the early 2000s, as well as lateral heel NYC Swoosh logos and heel tab and insole redesigned Kith Air logos. Beyond footwear, Kith worked with Nike and the...
First Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
Former Inmate Lands Sneaker Deal with Footlocker

Darrell Alston is the owner of luxury sneaker brand, Bungee Oblečení. Prior to designing sneakers, Alston was a hip-hop artist and toured the nation with big names such as, Nelly, Lil’ Kim, and Jermaine Dupri. Alston would customize his shoes leading up to each show to help him standout. He wants buyers to experience the same when they wear his sneakers.
The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
Natalia Bryant Models Beyonce’s Ivy Park Adidas Collection

Natalia Bryant showed off her modeling skills on her Instagram. The model and daughter of legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant posted to her social media a series of photos from her work with Beyonce’s line, Ivy Park. Bryant is serving as a model in the new line,  Halls of Ivy. In her posts, she wore a black and white houndstooth crop top and an oversized black and white suit. The pants featured a drawstring waist and a wide-leg style. She topped off her look with platform sneakers that popped out from the hem of her pants. Her gray and white shoes...
Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
Get Winter-Ready With the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater

Nike continues to roll out winterized versions of popular silhouettes combining fashion and function. Following previous sneaker-boot hybrids like the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility and Jordan 1 “Acclimate” is the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater “Dark Smoke Grey.” The boot comes with a winter-ready black and gray upper in mesh and leather. Pull tabs offer easy entry, while a fleece lining adds additional warmth.
