Denver, CO

Flights Canceled At Denver International Airport On Christmas Eve

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 14

Mollipop
1d ago

So why were people forced to get vaccinated and still wear masks and get their lives upheaved again?!

Reply(1)
3
 

cpr.org

United cancels flights from DIA, cites omicron, now rising in state

The day before Christmas, United canceled at least 25 flights in and out of Denver International Airport. That represented the bulk of 48 cancellations total at the airport through mid-afternoon Friday. In an emailed statement, the airline told CPR News the cancellations were related to a loss of staff due...
DENVER, CO
Inside the Magic

Hundreds of Flights Canceled as COVID Surges, Disney Travel a “Mad House”

The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for the travel industry, and this year, things have become especially chaotic with the recent surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, major airlines are canceling hundreds of flights nationwide, leading to complete chaos for travelers, including some...
ORLANDO, FL
Steven Bonifazi

Denver International Airport anticipating more than 2.7 million passengers for the holidays, offers tips for travelers

Travelers move through the security line the day before Thanksgiving at the Denver International Airport on November 21, 2007 in Denver.(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) With the holidays quickly approaching, Denver International Airport is expecting to see more than 2.7 million passengers travel through the airport from Monday through Jan. 3, 2022.
DENVER, CO
AOL Corp

Airlines cancel hundreds of holiday flights due to omicron impacts on crews

As pre-pandemic level crowds hit airports for the the holidays, four major U.S. airlines have canceled more than 900 Christmas Day flights due to the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. As of Saturday afternoon, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways and American Airlines had canceled a combined 950 Saturday flights.
NBC News

Nearly 5,000 flights canceled as omicron helps spark Christmas travel chaos

Almost 5,000 flights were canceled across the world over Christmas weekend as holiday travel plans were brought to a halt amid the rapidly spreading omicron variant of Covid-19. About 2,800 global flights were canceled on Christmas Day alone, according to flight tracker FlightAware, with some airline companies citing the spread...
fox13memphis.com

Photos: COVID-19 surge disrupts holiday travel, clogs airports nationwide

COVID-19 disrupts 2021 holiday travel An airport ambassador wears a grinch mask while waiting to help to direct travelers in the terminal of Denver International Airport on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Denver. Major airlines canceled hundreds of flights Friday amid staffing shortages largely tied to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

United, Delta Airlines Axe Nearly 200 Christmas Eve Flights Over Omicron-Related Staffing Shortages

United Airlines preemptively canceled more than a hundred flights scheduled for Friday, the company said on Thursday. The airline's statement acknowledged that the "nationwide spike in Omicron cases" had directly impacted its flight crews and forced 112 cancellations. Roughly an hour later, it emerged that Delta Airlines had pulled the plug on roughly 85 of its own Friday flights. Delta said that it had "exhausted all options and resources—including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews" before making its decision. The two airlines had combined to cancel more than 190 flights as of Thursday evening.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WSVN-TV

Over 100 United flights cancelled due to staffing shortages from COVID-19

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Flight cancellations are causing some flight frustrations before the holidays. United Airlines has cancelled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, the airline announced Thursday. The company blamed the cancellations on staffing shortages due employees testing positive for COVID-19. The company left a statement that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

United, Delta Cancel More Than 200 Flights On Friday Due To COVID-Related Staffing Issues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two prominent airlines have announced the cancellation of flights due to the ongoing COVID-19 case surge. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said well over flights are canceled on Friday, Christmas Eve, due to staffing shortages stemming from the Omicron variant. READ MORE: United Airlines VP Of Operations Offers Tips On How To Make COVID-Impacted Holiday Travel An Easier Experience For All United said the rise in positive COVID cases and close contact exposures resulted in high numbers of employees making sick calls. That led the airline to call off 138 flights. "The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More than 1,000 Christmas flights cancelled in response to Omicron

More than 1,500 flights have been cancelled in the run-up to Christmas, leaving travellers stranded far from loved ones.The surge in Omicron cases across the globe is largely to blame, with United Airlines scrapping at least 150 Christmas Eve flights in the US, according to data from flight tracking site FlightAware."The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," said a United staff memo, seen by CNN.The airline said in a statement to customers: "We're sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Click10.com

Dozens of flights canceled in South Florida: More than 20 at FLL, at least 24 at MIA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of flights were canceled on Saturday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at Miami International Airport. According to airport officials, there were more than 20 flights canceled at FLL and at least 24 flights canceled at MIA as of 10:30 a.m. The coronavirus pandemic's omicron variant is having an impact on crews.
FLORIDA STATE

