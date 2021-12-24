Flights Canceled At Denver International Airport On Christmas Eve

More than 1,500 flights have been cancelled in the run-up to Christmas, leaving travellers stranded far from loved ones.The surge in Omicron cases across the globe is largely to blame, with United Airlines scrapping at least 150 Christmas Eve flights in the US, according to data from flight tracking site FlightAware.“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” said a United staff memo, seen by CNN.The airline said in a statement to customers: “We're sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook...
