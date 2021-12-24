ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Police: Livonia woman with dementia goes missing Christmas Eve morning

(WWJ) Livonia Police are searching for a missing elderly woman, whose family says she has dementia, this Christmas Eve.

Police said Diane Larkins, 75, disappeared around 9:30 a.m. Christmas Eve from the area of Joy and Hix Rd.

The circumstances of her disappearance remain unclear.

She is described as 5’4” and 210 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a blue shirt with a polar bear on it, jeans and grey Sketchers.

If you see Larkins, please call 911.

