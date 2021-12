FORT WORTH, Texas — If you stroll along West Exchange Avenue in the Fort Worth Stockyards, you’d never know anything was filmed there. The dirt road has disappeared and the Hollywood actors are gone, but if you look closely, you’ll probably recognize the rustic saloon. Hooker’s Grill, a Stockyard restaurant, sits at the center of the road where part of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883" was filmed earlier this year.

