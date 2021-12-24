ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Cleared for first game since Week 6

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Brown (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers. After he was reinstated to the Buccaneers' 53-man roster Monday following the conclusion of his...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
FanSided

Buccaneers: Le’Veon Bell in his first game with Tom Brady

After losing both of their third-down backs to injuries, the Buccaneers will now turn to Le’Veon Bell leading up to the playoffs. The Buccaneers will be without Leonard Fournette and Giovanni Bernard in three of their most important games of the season. Sure, these games aren’t difficult on paper, but Tampa does need to win all three for the sake of their playoff future.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Bruce Arians, Antonio Brown, And The Reality Of Elastic Principles In Pursuit Of A Super Bowl

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It was just a little over a year ago when Buccaneers head coach — a zero-time Super Bowl champion at that date — Bruce Arians stated unequivocally that Antonio Brown was on a one-strike deal with Tampa Bay. “He screws up one time,” Arians insisted, “he’s gone.” It was a no-nonsense stance from a coach who seemed to want very little to do with AB and all of the hubbub that tends to follow him. Of course, this is the NFL, where principles and standards and zero-tolerance policies have a way of shape-shifting based on current predicaments...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Buccaneers#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
batonrougenews.net

2021 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Buccaneers and Panthers are each facing challenges and potential lineup changes on offense as they prepare for their first of two matchups over the next three weeks Scott Smith. The immediate goal remains the same for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The way they will have to...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

NFL Week 16 injuries: Buccaneers’ Mike Evans out, Browns’ Myles Garrett questionable

The NFL is attempting to manage copious amounts of positive COVID-19 tests, and several contenders are dealing with injuries as well. Bumps and bruises are beginning to mount, as all 32 teams are playing through pain. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of those contenders trying to weather a rash of injuries, as they lost Chris Godwin for the season, placed Leonard Fournette on injured reserve and will be without star wideout Mike Evans this week as well.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

Injuries decimated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense on Sunday night, as Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin all had to leave early. Evans’ injury isn’t believed to be very serious, whereas Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL. As for Fournette, his status for the regular season was just decided this afternoon.
NFL
On3.com

Buccaneers make key decision on former LSU star

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed running back Leonard Fournette on injured reserve, the team reported Thursday. Inside linebacker Lavonte David was also placed on injured reserve. Fournette suffered a hamstring injury in Week 15, while David hurt his foot. The team is hopeful that both players will return for...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Injuries, COVID updates and the biggest questions for Week 16

I would just like to take a moment during this festive period to celebrate the utter brilliance of A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel last night. Hopefully, you got Brown in your lineup because he just took over last night's game in the third quarter the way very few players are capable of doing, finishing with 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Antonio Brown’s return could not come at better time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be welcoming back Antonio Brown into the fold. Truth be told, this return could not come at a better time for the Buccaneers. Sometimes fate can be a real devil hooch. Just as it seem that the Bucs were getting healthy, they got absolutely ransacked by another stampede of injuries.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy