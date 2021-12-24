Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Cleared for first game since Week 6

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It was just a little over a year ago when Buccaneers head coach — a zero-time Super Bowl champion at that date — Bruce Arians stated unequivocally that Antonio Brown was on a one-strike deal with Tampa Bay. “He screws up one time,” Arians insisted, “he’s gone.” It was a no-nonsense stance from a coach who seemed to want very little to do with AB and all of the hubbub that tends to follow him. Of course, this is the NFL, where principles and standards and zero-tolerance policies have a way of shape-shifting based on current predicaments...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO