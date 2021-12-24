ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This turntable mixes old and modern listening for more than $150 off

By StackCommerce
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmaPU_0dVRhxyq00

Though technology is constantly changing, sometimes you just want to listen to a certain genre of music the way it was intended: on a turntable. If you’d like the flexibility to listen to old records in a vintage or 21st century way, the mbeat® PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player is the perfect solution. It’s a full-sized turntable ideal for any record junkie — whether that’s yourself or a loved one this holiday season — and right now, you can save 15% with coupon code MERRY15 during the Christmas sale and snag it for $211.65 (over $150 off the usual price).

mbeat® PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player, $249 (originally $363)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2It0PX_0dVRhxyq00

The mbeat® PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player is a quality turntable that truly marries the old and the new, including all the essential components of an authentic analog listening experience, while also having the ability to play via Bluetooth. It’s equipped with a 295mm metal alloy platter, and offers reduced vibrations and signal disturbance, so you (or your lucky giftee) will enjoy high fidelity feedback at all times.

A moving magnet cartridge is pre-fitted and aligned right out of the box, so you’ll enjoy accurate tracking and cleaner sounds powered by a built-in preamplifier, while the adjustable tonearm gives the right adjustments to the counterweight and anti-skating force so tunes are heard without any pesky distortion.

Listen like the olden days, or take advantage of the 21st-century upgrades: namely a Bluetooth transmitter that lets you listen to records on any Bluetooth-compatible wireless speakers or headphones, or the ability to play vinyl and record directly to your PC (so you can take your record collection anywhere digitally… a little less heavy than bringing along the actual records). Customers are loving the flexibility, with happy customer, Kraig, raving, “Versatile! Plays well! Sounds great!”

Use coupon code MERRY15 to save 15% off the mbeat® PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player and grab it for $211.65 — more than $150 off the usual price — this holiday season during the Christmas sale.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Best Soundbars for Your Home Theater

Most TVs these days deliver decent sound quality, but if you want that true cinema experience from your home entertainment system, you’ll want to invest in a soundbar. The speakers built into your television set are designed for everyday viewing (I.e. watching the news or streaming a talk show), but they’re often a secondary consideration for manufacturers, losing cache next to picture size and sharpness of images. If you’re watching a movie or music program, or even a show with quick, frenetic dialogue, a soundbar will help amplify the audio for bold, bracing, room-filling sound. After all, you could always stream...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Enhance your entertainment with a TV soundbar from Amazon’s big sale

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today Enjoying a night watching TV is the quintessential winter evening. Showing a movie on the screen while your family is on the couch around you makes for a great night. But how do you better enhance that kind of setting? There are multiple ways. Snagging Amazon’s most popular smart TV while it’s on sale would be a good idea. But if you like the TV that you have, adding a TV soundbar would be the next step. A TV soundbar to boost the experience of watching sports, movies, or TV...
TV SHOWS
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Color-Changing Turntables

Brian Eno created a new limited-edition turntable. The artist unveiled his color-changing music player at London's Paul Stolper Gallery. Opting for a new experience of light, Eno's turntable is a blend of sound and vision, acting as a piece of art in its own right. Only 50 color-changing turntables were...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

All Seasons Sample Set by Modern Producers on sale at 90% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on the All Seasons Sample Set by Modern Producers, a collection of 8 sample packs offered at a 90% discount. The bundle includes 200 high-quality compositions with trackout stems and MIDI files. All Seasons Sample Set collects all 8 of Modern Producers’ best-selling...
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Speakers#Vinyl#Christmas#Magnet
inputmag.com

JBL Flip 6 review: A loud, but phoned-in Bluetooth speaker

JBL’s Flip speakers are arguably the product synonymous with “Bluetooth speaker” for most people. After the fall of the Jawbone Jambox and the rise of cylindrical speakers, the Flip became the perfect product to embody the vision for a small but loud speaker that can go anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Beats’ Wireless Headphones Are Under $129 — Their Lowest Price This Season

Beats’ Solo3 wireless headphones are among the company’s most technically advanced headphones, packing big sound, all-day battery life and Apple-designed technology into a sleek, slim package. The headphones don’t normally go on sale, but they’re marked down to $129.95 right now (normally $199.95) — their lowest price this season. The $70 discount isn’t tied to a larger sale or promotion, and probably won’t last very long, so we recommend picking up a pair of headphones while you still can. Amazon Buy: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $129.95 Beats has established itself as a design and technology-driven audio company, and the Solo3 continues that tradition by...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Music
yankodesign.com

Brian Eno’s limited edition turntable gives listeners a psychedelic experience through color-changing LEDs!

The new limited-edition turntable from acclaimed record producer Brian Eno’s collaboration with London’s Paul Stolper Gallery offers an experimental, psychedelic sonic experience through color-changing LEDs. Brian Eno, a pioneer in the realm of ambient music and the 1970s art-rock scene, speaks the language of music. Following his illustrious...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

JBL Flip 6 Review

JBL’s updates to its portable Bluetooth speaker lineup may be predictable, but we have no complaints given their consistently high quality. The JBL Flip 6 ($129.95) closely resembles its predecessor, the Flip 5, and performs just as admirably; few speakers in this price range can pump out bass that sounds as robust. The most significant changes to this outdoor-friendly speaker include an official dustproof rating and a new companion app with adjustable EQ. It sits comfortably between our Editors' Choice winners, the $99.99 Sony SRS-XB23 and the $179.95 JBL Charge 5, and while it doesn't necessarily stand out from either of these speakers, it's a worthwhile option depending on how much you're looking to spend.
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

Deal: Take 30% Off Some of Master & Dynamic’s Best Headphones

Happy holidays. Since you didn’t get everything you wanted, let us suggest something that always makes us happy — audio gear from Master & Dynamic. Started in New York in 2014, the audio brand has always mixed eye-catching aesthetics with a rich, warm acoustics. In other words, these aren’t headphones for DJs or fans of heavy bass. Or for cheapskates — these are $250-$500 premium cans here, and they’re worth it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Sounding Earbuds

A great-sounding pair of earbuds can be a life-changer, whether you’re a professional musician or just a casual music fan. And while a number of audio brands are making decent wireless earbuds these days, only a few brands stand out when it comes to producing outstanding audio for your favorite music, podcasts and any other content streamed from your devices. What Are the Best-Sounding Earbuds? There are more features than ever packed into these wireless earbuds nowadays, but sound quality was the primary focus for our rankings here. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best-sounding earbuds online. Sound: There’s no...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

AIAIAI TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ headphones offer ultra-low latency and lossless audio

Enjoy enhanced freedom for music-making with the AIAIAI TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ Bluetooth headphones. Specifically developed for wireless sound with lossless audio and ultra-low latency, they provide a stable and robust connection. In fact, you’ll experience a stable 16-bit connection from larger bandwidths and dual antennas. Moreover, these Bluetooth headphones help you to stay in your creative flow with a battery life of up to 80 hours for Bluetooth-enabled devices. Or use the hi-fi cable for a traditional setup. You can even seamlessly switch between devices and creative settings. Furthermore, these AIAIAI over-ear headphones boast the brand’s bio-diaphragm speaker for powerful, clear sound whether you’re in the studio or on the go. Best of all, the super soft and resilient ear cushions enhance comfort for long listening sessions.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Jireno Cube 4 portable projector hands-on review

For just under $200 you can get a compact portable projector, with Android TV, good video performance at up to 200-inches with good speakers. I’m all in on the budget-friendly indoor and outdoor theater upgrade that is the Jireno Cube 4. Today's best Jireno Cube 4 Portable Projector deals.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Best AirPods Pro alternatives 2021

We here at iMore love us some AirPods Pro, and if you're looking for good alternatives, it's because you too recognize their benefits in style and functionality. The problem is that, for the average buyer, AirPods Pro are very expensive, even if you are paying for excellent quality and performance. So here's a list of the best AirPods Pro alternatives; some offer the same look and style, some offer similar performance and fit, and they all offer active noise cancellation.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to set up a record player

Setting up a new turntable is an enormously fun project to get stuck into. And, it's really not as tricky as you may have thought, whether you've just bought one of the best record players available today (and all the modern trappings they come with), or you want to revamp an older model that needs a little TLC.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

1More ColorBuds 2 hands-on: seriously good earbuds for less than $100!

This story is sponsored by 1More and Sonarworks. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. Earlier this year, headphone manufacturer 1More and software developer Sonarworks announced a partnership. Here’s why this is interesting — 1More specializes in making affordable quality headphones, while Sonarworks specializes in software that enhances any audio equipment with the power of virtualization, personalized EQ-ing, and what I can only assume is some dark magic.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

These are the Beats headphone deals you’ve been waiting for

Beats headphone deals are always in high demand, especially for holiday gifts. Amazon has two unbeatable headphone deals on Dr. Dre gear. Amazon is selling the Beats Studio Buds are 33% off for just $100, a $50 savings on the regular $150 price. Save $70, or 35%, when you buy Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones from Amazon for $130 instead of the normal $200.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

How to turn on PS5 3D audio for your TV

For a while after the launch of the PS5, the much-hyped Tempest 3D audio was only available through certain headphones. In September 2021, Sony released a large PS5 update that, as well as adding such improvements as the ability to upgrade your internal SSD, enabled 3D audio for your TV. While this part of the update has been largely overlooked in favor of the bigger news, it is an excellent feature that doesn't take long to activate and enhances your listening experience, though mileage may vary depending on which TV you own.
VIDEO GAMES
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy