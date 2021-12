Harry Hamlin shares two daughters with Lisa Rinna and a son with the original ‘Bond Girl’. Find out all about the actor’s three children here!. Some fans may only know Harry Hamlin from his hilarious scenes with wife Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the 70-year-old star has had an amazingly storied career in acting. Starting off on Broadway, the California native would go on to have leading roles in such movies as Making Love and in television shows like L.A. Law and Mad Men.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO