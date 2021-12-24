ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Covid test sites closed for the holidays

By Morgan Mitchell
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ––– The Shelby County Health Department has announced that all of its mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed for the holiday weekend.

The testing sites will return to business on Monday, December 27.

Home self-testing kits may be available at some pharmacies. The health departments advises you to call ahead because availability is limited.

Shelby County report highest COVID numbers since Sept.

The health department gave special instructions for those who are symptomatic or close contacts of positive cases:

  • Do not go to the hospital emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing. Emergency rooms are for those with severe symptoms only at this time.
  • If someone in your household has tested positive recently for COVID-19, assume that everyone in the household is positive. The entire household should isolate for 10 days.
  • If you are experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms, stay home. Do not attend holiday parties or family gatherings.
