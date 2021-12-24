ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Fromm to make starting debut as Giants’ QB against Eagles

By Ryan Dunleavy
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago

Let the Jake Fromm era begin.

The Giants are planning to start Fromm on Sunday against the Eagles, multiple sources told The Post. It will be the first career start for the second-year quarterback, who made his NFL debut on the final series of last week’s loss against the Cowboys.

Fromm will square off against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in a rematch of the 2018 SEC Championship Game, when Hurts led Alabama back from a 14-point deficit to beat Fromm-led Georgia.

Giants head coach Joe Judge finished his weekly media availability without naming a quarterback but planned to make a decision in the best interest of the team. The offensive players became energized by the unknown possibilities of Fromm, after the Giants failed to score a touchdown in two of three starts since veteran Mike Glennon replaced the injured Daniel Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rL39_0dVRhDom00
Josh Fromm will start at quarterback for the Giants in Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

“I’ve heard a lot about the environment,” Fromm said earlier this week about playing in hostile Philadelphia, “and for me, it’s just preparation and making sure everybody’s on the same page. Really, it’s just going out and executing whatever the plan is and just trying to tune it out the best you can.”

NYPost

