EU country set to outlaw smoking on beaches

Austria has once again tightened its rules for UK travellers, after adding the country to its “virus variant list” (virusvariantgebiete) of high risk destinations.The rule change comes in from Christmas Day and will affect many British winter holidays, especially in the ski sector.The changes were announced after an emergency Covid meeting of Austrian ministers on 22 December.It follows a nationwide lockdown sparked by a spike in new Covid cases, which ended on 20 December.The national lockdown began on Monday 22 November for all, and ended on 12 December for vaccinated people only. From 20 December, everyone was released from...
