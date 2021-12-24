What movies are coming out on Christmas?

It’s common for new movies to premiere on Christmas, or for movie theaters to be open on Christmas Day for some family fun.

Last year many families could not partake in the traditions they normally do, but this year seems a bit less strict.

It’s suggested to follow CDC guidelines like mask wearing and social distancing. This allows for families to gather for Christmas, as long as it’s done safely.

What new movies are coming out on Christmas?

A Journal for Jordan will be premiering on the big screen on Christmas this year.

Starring Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington, this drama follows Sgt. Charles Monroe King, a war veteran, who writes a journal for his son with life advice.

American Underdog is a sports drama that focuses on the life of NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. It follows his journey all the way to the Super Bowl.

Licorice Pizza is stacked with well-known actors and actresses, including Ben Stiller, John C. Reilly, Bradley Cooper, Christopher Walken and Sean Penn.

This is a drama-comedy coming of age film set in the 70s in San Fernando Valley.

While it’s been in some theaters since the end of Nov., it will go nationwide on Dec. 25.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will be available in theaters on Christmas Day and become available on Apple TV+ Jan 14.

The movie stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the remake of the Shakespearian play.

If you’re looking to stay in on the holiday instead of venturing out, Netflix has some options as well.

The Netflix Original film, Don’t Look Up, starring some major names (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Ariana Grande to name a few).

This is a sci-fi that follows two astronomers as they try to warn the world that an asteroid is coming to end the world.

This movie became available on Christmas Eve.

