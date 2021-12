Promises that the bloc wouldn?t expand appear to have been ignored in Washington's quest for influence in Europe. In April 2014, President Vladimir Putin addressed Russia's Federal Assembly in the wake of Moscow's reabsorption of Crimea. Over the course of his speech, he laid the blame for an increase in tensions on the West, which he insisted had "lied to us many times, made decisions behind our backs, placed us before an accomplished fact." At the heart of this apparent duplicity was NATO's expansion to the East, "as well as deployment of military infrastructure at our borders," contrary, he said, to its promises.

