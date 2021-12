Princeton School Board members reviewed the Return to Learn Plan revised by the district following the Cole County Circuit Court ruling during their meeting Monday. Students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 can return after completing an isolation timeline recommended by the local health department. The school will contact trace positive students and staff and notify parents and guardians by phone if close contacts are identified. If students and staff are identified as a close contact, they will not need to be excluded from school or work if they are without symptoms, are fully vaccinated, or had COVID-19 within the previous 3 months. The county health department’s recommendation will be honored regarding recommended quarantines. Parents and guardians will have the choice to quarantine a child if they are believed to have been in contact with a positive case.

PRINCETON, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO