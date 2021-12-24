ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Rose Issues Warning To Celtics About Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

By Ricky Doyle
NESN
 1 day ago
The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the...

ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes big step toward Christmas return vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. This doesn’t necessarily mean The Greek Freak will play on Christmas, though, as the report states he will get on the court Friday and then determine if he’ll play.
CBS Boston

Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom entered protocol on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Freedom now joins Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams in protocol. With Freedom landing in protocol, the Celtics find themselves extremely shorthanded in the front court. Boston has signed forward Justin Jackson and guards C.J. Miles and Joe Johnson to fill out the roster following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Another signing could be in the cards ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Day showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Freedom has seen an uptick in action since Boston placed Horford and Williams in protocol. He got the start and played a season-high 40 minutes in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while playing minimal defense on Philly big man Joel Embiid. Freedom played 12 minutes during Wednesday night’s win over the Cavaliers in Boston, scoring four points and pulling down five rebounds.
FanSided

De’Aaron Fox for Jaylen Brown trade? Boston Celtics fans want no part of it

At this point of the season, most Boston Celtics fans are probably just hoping that their team stops being slammed with positive COVID-19 tests. With Joe Johnson, C.J. Miles, Justin Jackson, Norvel Pelle, and Al-Farouq Aminu all being signed to hardship exceptions to fill out the roster for Christmas day, signing the next comeback story seems more relevant than any trades.
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
NBC Sports

Report: 11-year veteran among two big men joining Celtics

More help is on the way for the Boston Celtics ahead of their Christmas Day matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics are planning to sign free-agent forward Al-Farouq Aminu and G League big man Norvel Pelle to 10-day NBA hardship exception contracts, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday. Boston...
FanSided

Darius Garland and Kevin Love in the Cavs Top 3 following the Celtics loss

The Cavs fell short vs. the Celtics but due to Darius Garland and Kevin Love. The Cavs were without several key players as they took on the Celtics on Wednesday, falling 111-101 and dropping their season record to 19-13. The Cavs were without Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, and five other bench players for the game against the Celtics, causing the team to shake up its rotation and rely on some guys they normally wouldn’t.
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Enes Freedom Enters COVID-19 Protocol

The Boston Celtics’ list of players in the COVID-19 protocols now stands at eight. Although they’ve yet to have games rescheduled, and played as recently as Wednesday, the Celtics are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. That list grew to eight Thursday, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Enes Freedom had been added.
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum makes Celtics history on Christmas Day

Jayson Tatum celebrated the holiday by etching his name deeper into Boston Celtics history books. The Boston star entered Saturday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks needing just 20 points to surpass Paul Pierce for the second-most points ever scored by a Celtic before turning 25. Tatum, unsurprisingly, made quick work of that feat, moving ahead of “The Truth” with a layup early in the fourth quarter of a typically competitive affair against the reigning NBA champions.
FanSided

The Milwaukee Bucks give huge health updates ahead of Christmas game

The Milwaukee Bucks have been plagued by an assortment of injuries and illnesses during the first portion of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. As a result, they have been shorthanded lately, but the team delivered some good news just in time for the holidays. It looks like reinforcements are on the way for Milwaukee’s Christmas matchup against the Boston Celtics.
The Big Lead

NBA's Christmas Day Slate Has Been Crushed By COVID-19

The NBA's marquee regular season showcase is going to have a different feel this year. The annual Christmas Day basketball-gasm could wind up being a really tough watch given how hard the league has been hit by COVID-19. A ton of star players will miss the games and, in some cases, be replaced by guys from off the street.
nbcboston.com

Jaylen Brown Chips Tooth Colliding With Jayson Tatum During Bucks Game

All Jaylen Brown wants for Christmas: His front tooth originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown left it all on the floor during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. And by leaving it all, we mean one of his front teeth. In...
firstsportz.com

“Santa gave Jaylen Brown a chipped tooth this year” – Twitter Reacts Jayson Tatum ‘Chipped’ Jaylen Brown’s Tooth

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown gave his all on the court against the defending champs the Milwaukee Bucks even his front tooth. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are the two scoring pillars for the Celtics, and the whole roster relies heavily on them to get the job done on the offense side. Brown is averaging a total of 22.4 points per game with 2.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds. And, on the other hand, Tatum is averaging 25.6 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has cleared protocols, may be available vs. Boston Celtics on Christmas Day

The Boston Celtics‘ Christmas Day game against the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks may have just gotten a lot more compelling in terms of a matchup with news of star Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo having cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols with negative COVID-19 test results in time to potentially play against the Celtics Saturday afternoon according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski.
