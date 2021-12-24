ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Vatican defends finance trial, says rights being respected

By NICOLE WINFIELD
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Lawyers for defendants in a big Vatican financial trial asked the Holy See newspaper on Friday to correct the record after it ran a front-page editorial this week largely defending the investigation and insisting that the rights of the defense were being respected. The letter...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Pope Francis warns about misuse of authority tied to nun abuse

Pope Francis raised the rarely discussed problem of nun abuse in the church during an address to members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders on Saturday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: In the past, the Vatican has downplayed the abuses committed by mother superiors against nuns...
RELIGION
Washington Post

Pope cites new book on nun abuse in warning to superiors

ROME — Pope Francis on Saturday drew attention to a problem that the Vatican has long sought to downplay: the abuses of power by mother superiors against nuns who, because of their vows of obedience, have little recourse but to obey. During an audience with members of the Vatican’s...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
George Pell
Reuters

Vatican tightens screws on conservatives over traditional Latin Mass

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican on Saturday warned conservative Roman Catholics who have balked at Pope Francis’ decision to restrict the old traditionalist Latin Mass that they were sowing division and engaging in “sterile polemics”. The Vatican department overseeing sacraments and liturgy issued a directive in...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Crimes#The Vatican#Brokers#Ap#Holy See#The Holy See#Italian
abc17news.com

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

ROME (AP) — A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and sign the European Convention on Human Rights. In a petition marking the U.N. Day for Human Rights, the groups said the Holy See is recognized internationally as a sovereign state and presents itself as a firm promotor of human rights and dignity. Yet they noted the Vatican hasn’t followed up by adhering to the gold standard of rights protections around the world. The Holy See enjoys observer status at the United Nations and the Council of Europe, and has signed a host of U.N. and Council of Europe conventions. But it has never signed the European Convention on Human Rights, which among other things prohibits discrimination based on race, religion, gender or political beliefs.
RELIGION
bigrapidsnews.com

Vatican fraud trial sees more delay amid procedural errors

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s big fraud and embezzlement trial, which opened to great fanfare in July, suffered another delay Tuesday as the tribunal postponed any further decisions until prosecutors finish redoing their investigation of four of the original 10 defendants. The delay means the trial, which...
WORLD
SFGate

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday removed the head of the Vatican office that handles migration, the environment and COVID-19 issues, and put a trusted cardinal and one of the Holy See’s most influential nuns at the helm temporarily. Francis thanked Cardinal Peter Turkson for his five...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Vatican City
Place
Rome, IT
BBC

Archbishop of Canterbury calls for compassion for Channel migrants

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called for compassion for migrants crossing the Channel in his Christmas sermon. The Most Reverend Justin Welby praised the "extraordinary" RNLI and Border Force crews who rescue refugees attempting to reach the UK's shores. In his sermon, he said: "They do one thing, save life...
POLITICS
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy