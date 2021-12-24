ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Nebraska airport gets $1 million federal grant

The Associated Press
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island has been awarded a $1 million federal grant under the new infrastucture law.

The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska under the law, according to the Grand Island Independent. Kearney Regional and North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field will each get around $1 million as well.

The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, and safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years.

