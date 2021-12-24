ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets blow late lead and fall to the Charlotte Hornets

By Ashley Nevel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNikola Jokic’s 29 points and 21 rebounds weren’t enough to get Denver past Charlotte. The Nuggets blew a 19-point lead as the Hornets outscored them 38-13 to close the fourth quarter to win it 115-107. “When you lose that game in the fourth quarter and you lose...

Biloxi Sun Herald

Washington, Oubre help Hornets rally past Nuggets, 115-107

Kelly Oubre Jr., P.J. Washington and the Charlotte reserves helped recapture the momentum with their early fourth-quarter spurt. Only fitting they got to finish it, too. Washington hit three big 3-pointers down the stretch, Oubre scored 14 of his 23 points in the final quarter and the Hornets overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 on Thursday night.
batonrougenews.net

Hornets escape 19-point hole, top Nuggets

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Charlotte Hornets came from behind to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 on Thursday night. Terry Rozier scored 17 and Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each had 16 points for the Hornets, who rallied from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to break a three-game losing streak. P.J. Washington scored 13 and Jalen McDaniels had 12.
denverstiffs.com

Preview: Nuggets look to bounce back against the Hornets

The Denver Nuggets (15-15) are back in action after an embarrassing loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. Tonight they return home to Denver to face Lamelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets (16-17). They hope to bounce back after an embarrassment of a loss last night. It was the worst effort I had seen from an NBA team in a long time, and that can’t happen again.
At The Hive

Recap: Hornets bench leads huge fourth quarter comeback in 115-107 win over the Nuggets

Kelly Oubre’s 23 points led six Charlotte Hornets in double figures as the bench erased a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to take down the Denver Nuggets 115-107. The Hornets have made it a point all season to start games better, and they did that tonight. They jumped out to a 20-9 lead thanks to some good shooting and very strong defense. The good times weren’t sustainable though. The Nuggets came all the way back and pretty much evened up the score by the end of the quarter.
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Nikola Jokic and Nuggets struggle; blow 19 point lead as they fall below .500 for the holidays

The Nuggets blew a 19 point lead. It was awful to watch, and I don’t feel like talking about it at length, but it’s my job. Nikola Jokic’s counting stats look impressive, but he did not play well. He shot an awful 13 of 34 from the field, and that’s 21 missed shots. The bench didn’t play well the second half. The defense was erratic at points, and just no one played that well. It just was not a good night to be a Nuggets fan. I feel like I’ve been thinking that a lot lately, but this night stung because of that lead. I just have a hard time putting it into words the mediocrity that this team has embodied throughout this season. Jokic has to be better next game, Barton has to be better next game, Bones has to be better next game, the team has to be better next game. This was an awful Christmas present for the fans.
FanSided

Where did the Denver Nuggets defense go wrong against OKC and Charlotte?

Following a five-day hiatus after an encouraging 133-115 win against the Atlanta Hawks, the Denver Nuggets had a disappointing week, to say the least. They lost 108-94 to the 14th-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, then lost 115-107 to the struggling Charlotte Hornets, a game that they led by 17 going into the fourth quarter.
