China needs ‘Made in America’ gas to clean up itself and the world. There are few good news stories when it comes to US-China relations and growing bilateral gas trade is one of them. China has accelerated its hoarding of US liquefied natural gas (LNG), signing six new long-term contracts with US export facilities since September. These latest deals show that Beijing’s desperate need for additional gas supply will make future trade retaliations less likely and climate cooperation inescapable. China will soon become the largest customer of US LNG.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO