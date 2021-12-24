ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigeria raises 250 bln naira via Sukuk on local market

By Reuters
 1 day ago

ABUJA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria has raised 250 billion naira ($608.4 million) in the domestic market by way of sovereign Sukuk to finance road projects, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Friday.

The DMO said demand for the Islamic bond stood at 865 billion naira from banks, fund managers and retail investors.

The debt office issued a maiden 100 billion naira Sukuk four years ago to support road projects and deepen the local debt market. It has raised a total of 362.58 billion naira through the Islamic bond market.

President Muhammadu Buhari has made upgrading transport networks and investing in outdated power grids the pillar of his administration, with a view to boosting agriculture and other non-oil industries to cut dependence on dwindling crude revenues. But funding has been a major constraint.

Nigeria has been borrowing from both the local and international debt markets and debt service is rising.

($1 = 410.93 naira)

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Nick Macfie

