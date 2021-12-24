ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centro Norte Airports: 8% Special Dividend Brings Holiday Cheer

By Ian Bezek
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Centro Norte Airports just approved an 8% special dividend in addition to its usual 4% annual dividend, for a 12% TTM dividend yield. Centro Norte (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator. It primarily runs airports in the industrial northern part of Mexico. Its flagship airport serves Monterrey, Mexico, which...

