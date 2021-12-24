Denver weather: Avalanche warnings in place for Colorado's mountains, rain showers possible in the city

Gothic, Colorado on Dec. 24, 2021. Courtesy of the National Weather Service Grand Junction

People across Colorado hit the roads and the skies on Christmas Eve as many rushed to get to their holiday destinations before Santa Claus.

About 157,000 travelers were anticipated to pass through security at Denver International Airport on Friday, said Stephanie Figueroa, a spokeswoman for the airport. Despite hundreds of cancellations due to the omicron variant across the country, only 37 flights had been cancelled at DIA as of 11 a.m., according to FlightAware.

On the roads, more than 100 million people were expected to drive to their destinations during the holiday week, but in the Centennial State's conditions have worsened across the high country.

Click or tap here for updated road conditions and alerts from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

As a snowstorm continued to drop substantial amounts of snow in Colorado's mountainous areas, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center posted avalanche warnings across most of the state.

The snowstorm could drop as much as 30 inches of snow across the state with most of the high country likely to receive at least eight inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The avalanche information center said because of the new snow that's fallen onto a weak snowpack there is an increased likelihood of avalanches.

Areas such as Aspen, Gunnison, the Grand Mesa, the northern and southern San Juan mountains, Steamboat Springs, Vail and Breckenridge are at the greatest risk.

As of 10:30 a.m., Crested Butte received 20 inches of snow, while in Aspen and Loveland had 8 inches.

While the state's mountainous regions are hit with snow, Denver will continue to have above-average temperatures and some rain could fall in the mid-afternoon hours.

There is a 50% chance of rain between 3 and 5 p.m. in Denver, but temperatures are expected to reach 54 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 30s, but sunshine is expected to return for Christmas Day with temperatures forecast to be in the mid-50s.