Local Religion In Brief

Arrianna Shirota, 11, Kendrah Kiyonaga, 13, Megan DeGaia and Mike Grossman direct vehicles into the parking lot of Lahaina’s historic Waiola Church during Thursday evening’s holiday food distribution for those in need sponsored by the Aloha Legacy Program of Na Mea Ike Ia. Kalei’s Lunchbox & Catering provided the 400 holiday meals given away at Waiola. Kalei’s owner Fran Heath said the plate lunch dinners included furikake rice, garlic shrimp, kalua pork, teriyaki beef and corn. Na Mea Ike Ia also teamed with the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Kaanapali Beach Hotel, Old Lahaina Luau, Down the Hatch, Salvation Army, Maria Lanakila Church, Kumulani Chapel, Citizen Church Maui, Waiola Church and Maui Economic Opportunity to prepare and distribute 800 meals at several different locations Thursday.
