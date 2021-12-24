ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Religion In Brief

Maui News
 2 days ago

Christmas Eve services at St. John’s Episcopal Church are set for 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. today. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (808) 878-1485. Services are outdoors, seating is socially distanced and...

www.mauinews.com

eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Watch, for the end is near!

"But in those days, after that tribulation, 'the sun shall be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars of heaven shall fall,' and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then they shall see 'the Son of man coming in the clouds' with great power and glory. And then he will send his angels and will assemble his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven." Mark 13:24-27 (Read Mark 13)
RELIGION
Pride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

Most urgent of the tasks given at Christmas, I believe, is the charge given to the Wise Men by King Herrod. “Then he sent them to Bethlehem saying, “Go and search diligently for the child; and when you have found him, bring me word so that I may also go and pay him homage.” (Matthew 2:8)
RELIGION
wxxv25.com

Gateway Methodist Church gives back through their Christmas meal giveaway

Gateway Methodist Church held their yearly Christmas meal giveaway today. With homecooked ham, green beans, sweet potato casserole, rolls, and pumpkin pie, the church cooked enough food to feed about 100 to 150 families for the day. With the giveaway today, the church officially passed out 6,000 meals for the...
CHARITIES
dublincitizen.com

Briefs

Greens Creek Baptist Church to host musical program. Greens Creek Baptist Church will present its annual Christmas musical program at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Everyone is invited to attend. Under the direction of Bob Becker, the program is entitled “Breath of Heaven” and will feature soloists Vicki Keith and...
RELIGION
Fox News

The real gift of Christmas

This may sound strange, but I think we have made Christmas too beautiful. When we think of Christmas, many of us call to mind idyllic images of softly falling snow, horse-drawn sleighs, glowing candles, glittering lights, roaring fireplaces, fluffy Christmas trees and happy carolers. We picture Jesus, Mary and Joseph gazing tranquilly into each other’s faces, surrounded by cute animals, adoring shepherds and regal-looking wise men presenting their gifts, all softly illuminated by the ray of a shining star.
RELIGION
WCNC

The story of Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Christmas, a day to be with friends and family and remember the true meaning of the holiday. With that in mind, we thought a proper way to mark the occasion here on WLTX.com would be to present the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS New York

Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Christmas means God has a dog in our fight

The days leading up to Christmas—even in the midst of a pandemic—are a blur of social and commercial activity. But the fact of the matter is that Christmas doesn’t begin until Christmas day. Try this at your holiday gathering: ask folks if the 12 days of Christmas come before December 25 or after. Much of this speaks to the continuing secularization of an essentially religious day.
RELIGION
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Maui News

Serving Holiday Spirit

Arrianna Shirota, 11, Kendrah Kiyonaga, 13, Megan DeGaia and Mike Grossman direct vehicles into the parking lot of Lahaina’s historic Waiola Church during Thursday evening’s holiday food distribution for those in need sponsored by the Aloha Legacy Program of Na Mea Ike Ia. Kalei’s Lunchbox & Catering provided the 400 holiday meals given away at Waiola. Kalei’s owner Fran Heath said the plate lunch dinners included furikake rice, garlic shrimp, kalua pork, teriyaki beef and corn. Na Mea Ike Ia also teamed with the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Kaanapali Beach Hotel, Old Lahaina Luau, Down the Hatch, Salvation Army, Maria Lanakila Church, Kumulani Chapel, Citizen Church Maui, Waiola Church and Maui Economic Opportunity to prepare and distribute 800 meals at several different locations Thursday.
LAHAINA, HI
Washington Times

Christmas in America

What if Christmas is a core belief in a personal God who lived among us and many times offered a freely given promise of eternal salvation that no believer should reject or apologize for?. What if Christmas is the rebirth of Christ in the hearts of all believers? What if...
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

RELIGION: The prayer of welcome

‘Tis the season to remember Mary. Here she was, a teenager, ready for the next stage of her life. And out of nowhere comes this incredible encounter. An angel declares that she, a virgin, is to give birth to a very special child. She has no idea what this means. But she responds with a prayer of surrender, a prayer of welcome, a prayer we know well: “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me according to Your word” (Luke 1:38).
RELIGION
heraldstaronline.com

Celebrating Christ’s birth

Approximately 350 people visited Starkdale Presbyterian Church, 4600 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville, on Dec. 12 for its 10th-annual live Nativity that included six presentations repeated every half hour. The live nativity was an indoor/outdoor production about the birth of Jesus complete with costumed church members; music; live sheep, camels and donkeys and an opportunity to pet the animals; and refreshments afterward in the church fellowship hall. The Rev. Carl Moore is pastor of the church that uses the live Nativity to share the gift of Jesus Christ with the community during the Christmas season.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Church to offer Christmas services

While Omicron cases continue to rise, churches across Southern Arizona are prepared to welcome parishioners to Christmas services. Throughout the pandemic, places of worship pivoted by making livestreaming widespread, drive up Communion and other virtual events.
RELIGION

