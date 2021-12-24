The King's Man Physically Challenged Djimon Hounsou For Sword Fights

Today sees the release of The King's Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring music by acclaimed composers Matthew Margeson and Dominic Lewis. Margeson, who also scored both previous Kingsman films, enjoyed collaborating with Lewis on The King's Man score. "The two of us had always wanted to write something together, ever since our additional composer days at Remote Control," said Margeson and Lewis. "The stars aligned on this one, and we were able to really push each other to come up with the best modernized version of a 'throwback' orchestral score we could think of. From the onset, we focused heavily on the importance of strong melody and how those melodies could travel through the movie with traditional sweeping orchestration, all the while being cognizant to Mr. Vaughn's modern, visceral sensibilities. We are both so very proud of this music, and hope listeners are taken on a memorable musical journey, just as we were during this amazing process."

