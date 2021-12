It has been a boom year for Alabama’s wild oyster harvest, by contemporary standards, with a catch more than double last year’s. “As of the end of the day Tuesday, we’re just shy of 45,000 sacks,” said Scott Bannon, head of the Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “That’s about $3 million-plus to the catchers. So it’s been a phenomenal season, more than double our harvest from last year.”

