Warren County, NY

82 new cases in Christmas Eve Warren County COVID update

By Jay Petrequin
 1 day ago

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as 55 recoveries. The county was monitoring a total of 533 active cases as of Christmas Eve.

Ten cases were hospitalized as of Friday. Of those, two are considered in critical condition, both of whom had received coronavirus vaccination prior to infection. The remaining hospitalized cases are considered moderate, as are seven cases outside of the hospital. Seven of the ten hospitalized cases are among unvaccinated individuals.

Tracking COVID cases by county

Anyone headed home for holiday gatherings is strongly encouraged to get tested for coronavirus if they have not already done so. Warren County advises that anyone assume they may be exposed to coronavirus in large gatherings.

Of Friday’s new cases, 49 were among those who had previously been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,863 positive coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 46,463 fully vaccinated residents.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

The state-run COVID-19 vaccine and testing center continues to operate at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury. Additionally, Warren County Health Services has vaccine/booster clinics scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m. the next three Thursdays, Dec. 28, Jan. 4 and Jan. 11.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

