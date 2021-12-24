ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Christmas 2021

Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 3 days ago

As I have considered how I wanted to end this year, I knew I wanted to try to bring a message of hope and unity.

We are truly living in dark days, where it seems we have lost any pretense of civility towards anyone who thinks differently than ourselves. There have always been political differences, but in most cases, we have found ways to accept these differences, at least enough to co-exist. Currently, however, it seems that we do not even attempt tolerance, but instead instantly go to hate. Unfortunately, it is our political leaders modeling this behavior for us. Instead of standing above the fray and trying to unify this great nation, they are complicit in the hate for political gain. One thing that has taken a hit from this political feud is our history, as we are battling about what should and should not be taught. The historical episode that has become the largest casualty is the Civil War. However, as it is Christmas, I want to look at a particular Christmas and maybe we can learn a lesson and give us something to hope for.

The Civil War brought some of the darkest days to our great nation as it split in two over one of its founding documents. 700,000 men gave their lives to determine what The Declaration meant by, “All men are created equal.” By the time this conflict was over, no family was untouched by this war. Everyone had lost someone or something important to them. A fourth of the population were buried in graveyards from national cemeteries to unmarked ditches across the South. At least another fourth were permanently disabled or suffering from diseases, drug addiction, or PTSD. Reminders of the war were everywhere, from men without limbs to property destruction. Politically, the war was the major topic of debate for the next fifty years as the two parties waved the “Bloody Shirt” accusing the other for its conception.

Many in the North held a grudge. They were forced from their farms and factories to hold the nation together because the South decided it could not live under Republican rule. They feared how a Republican president might harm their way of life and the nation. For many of you today, this might not seem as much of a stretch as thousands of demonstrators marched in the streets shouting “Not my president” or stormed the Capitol to stop the last election. In 1860, Southerners selfishly believed the Republicans would harm their particular institution, their practice of slavery that they had built their economy on. To Northerners, Southerners had turned their back on the nation and the Constitution and had committed treason, a crime punishable by death. After four years of fighting, these Northerners, rightfully so, wanted to seek a measure of retribution for their own pain and suffering. The difference between their dark days and ours might be in leadership.

Whenever you discuss positive presidential leadership, you almost always start with Lincoln. In the midst of heartbreak and pain for the thousands of lives lost, Lincoln took on the attitude of reconciliation. In his Second Inaugural Address, Lincoln closed with, “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds.” Lincoln understood that even the bitterest of enemies could and needed to come together to strengthen the nation and just as much to heal their own personal wounds. Yet for the purpose of this story, it is not just Lincoln I want to discuss, but the man who would replace him.

More than 2,000 years ago, the Bible reports that angels appeared to the shepherds announcing the birth of the Christ child. In their proclamation, they declared, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” The problem has been, in the years since, the world has seen very little peace and today it seems like there is nothing but hate. I have spent the past few years trying to bring historical examples of peace through Christmas, the World War I Christmas truce, or Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poem, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” that dealt with the death of his son in the tragic Civil War. One more time I want to share an example of peace and unity. Political leadership does not come to mind when we consider President Andrew Johnson. After all, he was the first President impeached. Yet, he chose Christmas Day 1868 and the spirt of that day to issue his Christmas Day Declaration pardoning all Confederate Troops. He wrote, that “a universal amnesty and pardon for participation in said rebellion extended to all who have borne any part therein will tend to secure permanent peace, order, and prosperity throughout the land, and to renew and fully restore confidence and fraternal feeling among the whole people, and their respect for and attachment to the National Government, designed by its patriotic founders for the general good.”

Johnson was an interesting president and had as much of a reason to hate Southerners as anyone else. He was a Southern slaveholder but grew up a poor kid from the mountains of east Tennessee. He hated the elitism of the planter class and completely disagreed with secession. He was the only senator from the South to retain his seat but, being from a Confederate state, he was never able to return home during the War. Also, during the fighting the Southern leaders labeled him a traitor, destroyed his property, and drove his wife and kids from the state. He despised what the South had done to him and his nation. In today’s world, he probably would have sought retribution. Instead, he followed the example of his predecessor and decided that on Christmas day he would do what was best for the nation and not for himself.

This Christmas may we strive to follow their example. May we try a little bit harder to find the good in those who we may not agree with. When it comes to history, if those who lived through the War could forgive, we should be able to do the same 150 years later. As Lincoln said, “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

From the Historically Speaking family, I want to wish you all a very merry Christmas.

-

Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium.

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
CELEBRATIONS
montanadailygazette.com

“The Christmas Truce of 1914” Playing Soccer-Exchanging ‘Gifts’ During War-

“One of the most remarkable stories of Christmas comes from one of the darkest moments of modern history. World War I ravaged a continent, leaving destruction and debris in its wake. The human cost, well in the millions, staggers us. But from the midst of this dark conflict comes the story of the Christmas Truce of 1914. The Western Front, only a few months into the war, was a deplorable scene of devastation. Perhaps as if to give the combatants one day to breathe again, a truce was called from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
96.1 The Eagle

See What Christmas Was Like the Year You Were Born

On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers on both sides ended up taking part. Soccer games were played between the British and German troops before they returned to their respective sides at dusk and continued fighting.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Truce#Merry Christmas#Ptsd
TVLine

Call the Midwife Holiday Special Recap: A Christmas Wedding — Grade It!

Few things capture the spirit of Christmas better than births and weddings, and on Saturday night’s Call the Midwife Holiday Special on PBS, there was a lot of both. The anticipation began to build when Nurse Phyllis informed everyone that St. Cuthbert’s Hospital was sending some 20 extra expectant mothers their way because they didn’t have the room. This stressed out Sister Julienne and her staff, in part, because all of the pupil midwives with the exception of Nancy were on leave, and the maternity home was already at capacity. After Pupil Midwife Nancy made a mischievous joke about what was...
SOCIETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Skating, Mass, Fish Dinner: Christmas Eve Traditions That Continue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to the holidays, everyone has their own celebrations and traditions they observe every year. For some, their traditions can’t be passed on. Those traditions can be sacred, whether it’s just bringing the family together for a meal or blessing the new year. Christmas Eve traditions are no different. A dinner of fish is customary for plenty of families the night before Christmas, but for Italian families, it’s revered. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The Feast of Seven Fishes highlights a tradition passed on through generations that brings families together, passes on recipes, and creates a peaceful time....
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
AFP

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for second year

Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue to counter the isolation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, as billions around the world marked a second Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus. In a time of pandemic, Pope Francis also asked God to "open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care -- and vaccines in particular -- are provided to those peoples who need them most".
RELIGION
AFP

Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but numbers were lower than usual as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for a second straight year. For him, as for many shopkeepers around Manger Square, "there is nothing to say about Christmas".
FESTIVAL
TheConversationAU

Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas

Christmas, at least in Western countries like Australia, brings together diverse myths and European traditions. Santa magically produces and delivers presents to the entire world in one night, hot Australians dream of a white Christmas, Jesus’s miraculous birth to a young virgin is re-enacted in nativity plays, and Christians gather to worship and celebrate the great mystery that this baby is God incarnate (God made flesh). There is plenty of magic, mystery and miraculous activity to be found in these traditions. Is this what is meant by “the magic of Christmas Day” as Celine Dion croons? Magic and miracles are treated...
RELIGION
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

880
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy