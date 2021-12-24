Bucs’ Mike Evans named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 16

Through his family foundation, Bucs veteran receiver Mike Evans has overseen a series of charitable endeavors for Tampa Bay area youth during the holiday season. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — Though currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, Mike Evans’ benevolence remains at full strength.

The Bucs’ eighth-year receiver has been named the NFL Players Association’s Week 16 Community MVP in the wake of his latest philanthropic endeavors for Tampa Bay area youngsters.

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Evans’ charity or foundation of choice, and he becomes eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, deemed the highest honor the NFLPA bestows upon a player.

“This is a huge honor,” Evans, sidelined for Sunday’s game at Carolina (hamstring), said in a statement released by the NFLPA.

“With the many blessings I’ve received through football, my wife Ashli and I started the Mike Evans Family Foundation to be a blessing to others. We don’t do it for the recognition. It just makes us feel good to give back.”

Evans’ annual “Catch for Christmas” initiative, organized through his foundation, gave more than $30,000 to area youth over the course of a week. On Dec. 13, Evans and his wife surprised the staff and kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Tampa Bay with gifts and signed jerseys.

The next day, he went shopping with 13 kids from the Children’s Home Network — a Tampa organization that helps victims of neglect and domestic abuse — and bought gifts off their wish lists and for their families.

And during a break in Sunday’s home game against the Saints, Evans’ foundation — along with the Buccaneers Foundation Social Justice Fund and AdventHealth — presented six local east Hillsborough County high school students with Florida pre-paid four-year college scholarships, valued at $23,500 each. The winners had to apply for the scholarships, awarded based on need.

Evans is the second Bucs player to be named a Community MVP this season; defensive lineman William Gholston was honored in Week 13. Earlier this month, Evans was named the Bucs’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on it.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.