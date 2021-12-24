ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes big step toward Christmas return vs. Celtics

By Jason Patt
 1 day ago
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski. This doesn’t necessarily mean The Greek Freak will play on Christmas, though, as the report states he will get on...

