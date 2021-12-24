ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter Update: Last-Minute Shoppers

By 20 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Christmas Day just hours away, many shoppers...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

FanSided

What are Walmart and Target’s Christmas Eve hours for last minute shoppers?

Do you need to make some last minute runs to Target or Walmart before Christmas? Has Christmas Eve snuck up on you and need a few more gifts?. If either of these things are a yes for you, then you probably already know that both stores are open on December 24. But, just because they are open, that doesn’t mean they are operating with their normal business hours.
Q 105.7

Ughh Last Minute Shopping? Here are the Capital Region Store Hours

It's is difficult to believe but Christmas is one week away!. Even though it shouldn't, the arrival of Christmas always catches me off guard. I know it's coming every December so how does it sneak up on me? Heck, CVS and Target start putting out their holiday items in October so it's not like I don't have reminders.
blackchronicle.com

Holiday Shoppers Hit Citadel Outlets For Last Minute Gifts

COMMERCE (CBSLA) – Last minute shoppers stormed the Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Saturday looking to finish off their Christmas list. It was a busy night for thousands of people who were making multiple rounds of shopping. “This is the last weekend before Christmas,” Fernando DeLao told CBSLA Reporter...
#Christmas#Kdka News
CBS Denver

Many Last-Minute Shoppers Choose Christmas Eve For Family Bonding, Community Support

DENVER (CBS4)– Last-minute shoppers have once again returned to the halls of local malls after nearly two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Last-minute shoppers at Cherry Creek Mall largely said they were shopping on Christmas Eve intentionally, and not out of necessity. (credit: CBS) “We are seeing traffic return to the center at pre-pandemic levels,” said Jeramy Burkinshaw, General Manager of Cherry Creek Mall. Many were seen pacing the mall with their friends and with bags of merchandise. “Christmas Eve is one of the busier days of the season for us. As you can tell the center is busy,” Burkinshaw said. Some shoppers,...
CBS Pittsburgh

Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers Descend On Pittsburgh-Area Stores

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The countdown to Christmas is on. This Christmas Eve, people are out and about racing to get that last-minute Christmas gift. KDKA’s Amy Wadas talked to shoppers all over the area. The parking garage was packed at the Target in East Liberty on Friday. People were maneuvering in and out trying to find a spot so they could go inside the store and grab a last-minute Christmas gift. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “We are going to my aunt’s tonight for Christmas. We do our family gift exchange for Christmas Eve. Get some gift cards for the little ones and my aunt...
CNET

Last minute shopper? These stores offer same and next-day delivery

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you haven't finished up your holiday shopping, you may be noticing that it's becoming harder and harder to find gifts that you can get delivered in time. We've passed the shipping deadline for several online retailers already, and if you're against going to an actual store to shop you may be feeling a bit hopeless.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
KGW

Need something last-minute? These stores are open on Christmas

WASHINGTON — If you need to run out to pick up a last-minute gift or forgot a key ingredient for your holiday recipe, there are just a handful of stores that will be open on Christmas Day. But if your Christmas tradition involves going to a restaurant or getting...
Popculture

Christmas Day 2021: What's Open and Closed on December 25

The holidays are here, but that doesn't mean that life is coming to a standstill. As Santa gets hard to work delivering presents across the globe, not even the federal holiday will keep some stores and restaurants from remaining open on Christmas Day 2021, with a few locations opening to keep the lights on for those who may need to pick up a last-minute present or a forgotten ingredient for those Christmas Day feasts on Saturday, Dec. 25.
Fortune

Here’s how late retailers will be open on Christmas Eve 2021

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Last-minute shoppers have always lived on the knife’s edge, but if you’ve been holding off this year, you’re a special breed of thrill seeker. With supply-chain issues, a microprocessor chip shortage, and a dearth of retail employees, finding the perfect gift might be a bigger challenge than usual.
NJ.com

What time does Home Depot close on Christmas Eve 2021?

Christmas Eve 2021 is Friday, Dec. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging home improvement deals, but will you be able to shop at Home Depot on Christmas Eve (12/24/2021)?. What time does Home Depot close on Christmas Eve 2021?. Home Depot closes at 5...
Outsider.com

Walmart Christmas Eve Hours: When Does the Store Close?

Well, Outsiders, it’s officially Christmas Eve. For those who tend to do their best holiday shopping in a pinch, we suggest you get out there. For years, retail outlets have faced backlash from the public for remaining open during the biggest holidays of the year. Now, it seems most companies have gotten the point. This year, some of our nation’s largest retail stores and companies are shutting down for the holidays. With that said, read on to see Walmart’s Christmas Eve hours. We’ve also provided holiday hours for other popular shopping destinations such as Best Buy, Cabela’s, Kohl’s, and more.
CBS DFW

Last Minute Shoppers In DFW Turn To Physical Stores

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is now just a couple days away. The timeframe is too short for most online deliveries to make it in time for the holiday, so many last minute shoppers are turning to physical stores. Last minute shoppers are turning to physical stores in order to dodge shipping delays. (Credit: Erin Jones/CBSDFW.COM) However, not everything they want is in stock. Ion Zanca said he ordered a PlayStation online weeks ago, but it’s looking like it won’t arrive by Christmas. “No luck there,” he said. “It’s been really difficult.” Despite all of the issues, the National Retail Federation is predicting an 11% increase in holiday sales this year. “It’s definitely busier than last year, but it wasn’t unbearable,” shopper Francesco Criscuolo said. “The parking and the driving is what has been bad,” shopper Jennifer Worth said. The holiday shopping is expected to continue into the new year. The NRF found that 65% of holiday shoppers plan to shop during the week immediately following Christmas.
