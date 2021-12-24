ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints to sign Blake Bortles to back up Ian Book on Sunday

By Chelena Goldman
 1 day ago
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation just got even more interesting.

With quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian in health and safety protocol after testing positive for COVID-19 this week, Ian Book is slated to start under center for New Orleans on Monday night against the visiting Miami Dolphins.

Now, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, it appears the Saints will also be bringing veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to the Big Easy to back the rookie up.

Bortles has become something of a journeyman this season as COVID-19 sidelines starting QBs and depletes rosters. The seven-year veteran was picked up as a backup by the Green Bay Packers earlier this season after Aaron Rodgers test positive for COVID. He did not play and was released less than two weeks later.

The former third overall pick from the 2014 NFL Draft has a 24-49 record as a starter with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

In other Saints-related COVID news, coach Sean Peyton has been activated from the health and safety protocol and has rejoined the team following his second stint on the COVID list this season.

