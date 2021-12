For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As Christmas approaches and the new omicron variant surges across the US, at-home COVID-19 test kits are in high demand, though high cost and dwindling supplies have left many wanting. Starting early next year, over-the-counter test kits will be available for free for everyone. Under a plan announced by President Joe Biden, health insurance companies will be required to reimburse Americans for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, which can cost more than $25 each.

