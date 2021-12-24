Local life coach investing $500 in young entrepreneurs

The up-and-coming generation of entrepreneurs is already working in WNY. A local life coach wants to help them as they go along by investing in them and he says in turn, benefiting our community.

“To highlight them, to showcase them, but to allow other people to say you know what I see myself in them. If they can do it, I can do it," said Robert Lowery, Life and Leadership Coach.

He gives $500 to a "Young Entrepreneur of the Month" like Laurice Walker, a licensed esthetician at 20 years old. Walker says she was nervous to go down an alternate path and not choose a four-year college.

"I felt like a failure because you know you want to make your parents proud, you want to be the first one to graduate with a degree and a lot of people make you feel like without a degree people won’t take you as serious," said Walker.

But she went with what felt right and now she's doing waxing, facials and eyelash extensions with her own La’mo Beauty and Spa in Buffalo.

As the host of the empower 716 talk show and podcast, Lowery finds this generation is doing things differently.

"I think to encourage those who take the risks that says you know what I’m going to create an opportunity and solve a problem in my community, that is inspiring," said Lowery.

People like 17-year-old Machi Gibbs.

“I started at 14 where I got my license to be a vendor. I started selling art pieces and canvases," said Gibbs.

And now he runs his own brand, Mr. Brytelife. Lowery says this is an investment in the future.

"This is not just about them, but it’s about our community, when you do investment, it’s like a full cycle of how do we reinvest in our business and basically our economy grows," said Lowery.

The empower 716 talk show season ends this week but will start highlighting more young entrepreneurs in February.

And for any aspiring business owners.

"Get out there. Start it. Get to know people and get uncomfortable," said Lowery.

