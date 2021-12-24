North Carolina reports 2,000 coronavirus case jump in one day

New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina jumped by over 2,000 earlier this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 washes across the nation.

The state's Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,889 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 2,894 the day before.

The agency does not plan to release updated case counts again until Monday, after the Christmas holiday.

State officials also reported 50 new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday. Almost 1,700 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday.

The omicron variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in South Africa in late November, has rapidly become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for nearly three quarters of all cases in the country as of this week.

Vaccination appears to provide some defense against severe cases of the variant, and early studies suggest that a booster shot, in addition to the initial two-shot vaccine regimen, offers strong protection against infection.

Roughly 69 percent of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two doses of either Pfizer-BioNTech's or Moderna's vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.