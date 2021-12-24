ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Americans face a 2nd cautious COVID Christmas

WRAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

States COVID-19 Will Hit the Hardest by Christmas

The spread of COVID-19 last December and January was the worst it has been since the start of the pandemic in a number of regions in  America. In Los Angeles, the country’s second largest city, one hospital was operating at over three times its ICU bed capacity. In Los Angeles County, COVID-19 killed one  person […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

If You’re Not Cancelling Christmas, Do This to Stay Safe

Omicron currently accounts for almost three-quarters of all new COVID cases in the U.S., an approximately six-fold increase in its share of new infections in just a week. Experts are now confident that Omicron will be the cause of a new COVID surge. The new variant is extremely transmissible — possibly the fastest-spreading modern-day virus ever. It also seems partially capable of evading vaccine- and infection-induced immunity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans#Omicron
NBC News

Is Christmas canceled? Worried Americans reassess plans as omicron spreads

A year after the scaled-down holiday gatherings of 2020, many Americans were looking forward to more "normal" Christmas celebrations this season. But Covid-19 cases are on the rise, and the omicron variant is spreading rapidly. Reinstated mask mandates, warnings from overburdened hospitals and long lines at testing sites are inspiring a sense of déjà vu from a Christmas past that few people care to relive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

U.S. Faces Another COVID Christmas as Omicron Fuels a Rise in Cases

With the holiday travel season already underway, new coronavirus cases are surging in the United States, prompting governors and mayors to once again wrestle with how far to go to combat the virus as federal officials said that omicron has become by far the dominant form of new virus cases in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Centre Daily

Another COVID Christmas: Tips on how to stay safe this time around

Unfortunately, we have another COVID Christmas on our hands, and the highly contagious omicron variant is an unwelcome guest. There are, however, some notable differences between the pandemic of last Christmas and the one we’re experiencing today. The COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out in early 2021, and booster shots...
NFL
kyma.com

Hospital workers to face Covid-19 patients for second Christmas in a row

(CNN) -- For the second year in a row, weary doctors and nurses on the front lines of the pandemic are preparing to treat hospitalized Covid-19 patients over the Christmas holiday as the highly transmissible Omicron variant drives up case counts across the United States. "It's clinically, psychologically impossible to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

As COVID disrupts a 2nd Christmas, pope prays for healing and peace

ROME — Pope Francis used his annual Christmas message Saturday to pray for the many whose lives have been upended by the pandemic and to urge the world’s leaders to engage in “patient dialogue” to end conflict and “encounter others and do things together” at a time when so many are forced to be apart.
RELIGION
BBC

Covid: Boosters on Christmas Day, and PM praises 'invaluable' gift of jab

Omicron has dominated news headlines over the past few weeks, as scientists, politicians and indeed all of us grapple with what this new wave means for our lives. Restrictions are tightening in parts of the UK and elsewhere, and there's a constant stream of new information - some worrying, some positive. So where do we stand? Our health correspondent James Gallagher outlines what we know right now. We're in a better place than last winter and Omicron is less severe, he says - but we're not sure what will happen when Omicron hits the elderly and booster protection wanes. Here's a run-down of where we're at.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

Surging COVID cases, 'jingle jabs' make for somber Christmas

Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year. Yet, there were homilies of hope, as vaccines and other treatments become more available. Pope Francis...
RELIGION
The Independent

Hundreds of people self-isolating share experiences of Christmas with Covid on social media

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to isolate on Christmas Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. According to the latest government data, more than 300,000 cases were reported in just the last three days - meaning many have had to cancel Christmas plans and are suddenly spending the festive period indoors and alone. Health secretary Sajid Javid recently shortened the coronavirus self-isolation period from 10 to seven days in the run-up to Christmas for people who have negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.He said the change has been introduced...
INTERNET
The Guardian

Talk of a No 10 Christmas party is an insult to the thousands who have died of Covid

As I type this, feeling close to tears, not one single minister has been willing to publicly defend – or even describe – the government’s position on that party. Why? Because it is indefensible. No nuance, no shade. As black and white as life and death itself. If any elected representative was present at such a tawdry party, they should resign. They know it; we know it. Only the grubbiest travesty of “public service” would prevent them from doing the right thing. Although I note that as of this afternoon, Boris Johnson and his ministers were continuing to insist that no such party had taken place.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy