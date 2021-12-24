Americans face a 2nd cautious COVID Christmas

HUNDREDS of thousands of Brits will be self-isolating this Christmas as Omicron rips through the country. But there are some exemptions to the required quarantining which mean that those who have tested positive, or are close contacts, can leave the house. However, the UK Health Security Agency insists these are...
The spread of COVID-19 last December and January was the worst it has been since the start of the pandemic in a number of regions in America. In Los Angeles, the country’s second largest city, one hospital was operating at over three times its ICU bed capacity. In Los Angeles County, COVID-19 killed one person […]
Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
Omicron currently accounts for almost three-quarters of all new COVID cases in the U.S., an approximately six-fold increase in its share of new infections in just a week. Experts are now confident that Omicron will be the cause of a new COVID surge. The new variant is extremely transmissible — possibly the fastest-spreading modern-day virus ever. It also seems partially capable of evading vaccine- and infection-induced immunity.
IT was first labelled last year but in the past week or so, Covid anxiety syndrome appears to be spreading. Maybe you work in the NHS or have had a procedure cancelled. Or maybe, like me, you have Covid (again). But one thing is certain. People are more worried about Covid – specifically, Omicron – than they were a month ago.
A year after the scaled-down holiday gatherings of 2020, many Americans were looking forward to more "normal" Christmas celebrations this season. But Covid-19 cases are on the rise, and the omicron variant is spreading rapidly. Reinstated mask mandates, warnings from overburdened hospitals and long lines at testing sites are inspiring a sense of déjà vu from a Christmas past that few people care to relive.
With the holiday travel season already underway, new coronavirus cases are surging in the United States, prompting governors and mayors to once again wrestle with how far to go to combat the virus as federal officials said that omicron has become by far the dominant form of new virus cases in the country.
Unfortunately, we have another COVID Christmas on our hands, and the highly contagious omicron variant is an unwelcome guest. There are, however, some notable differences between the pandemic of last Christmas and the one we’re experiencing today. The COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out in early 2021, and booster shots...
(CNN) -- For the second year in a row, weary doctors and nurses on the front lines of the pandemic are preparing to treat hospitalized Covid-19 patients over the Christmas holiday as the highly transmissible Omicron variant drives up case counts across the United States. "It's clinically, psychologically impossible to...
ROME — Pope Francis used his annual Christmas message Saturday to pray for the many whose lives have been upended by the pandemic and to urge the world’s leaders to engage in “patient dialogue” to end conflict and “encounter others and do things together” at a time when so many are forced to be apart.
Omicron has dominated news headlines over the past few weeks, as scientists, politicians and indeed all of us grapple with what this new wave means for our lives. Restrictions are tightening in parts of the UK and elsewhere, and there's a constant stream of new information - some worrying, some positive. So where do we stand? Our health correspondent James Gallagher outlines what we know right now. We're in a better place than last winter and Omicron is less severe, he says - but we're not sure what will happen when Omicron hits the elderly and booster protection wanes. Here's a run-down of where we're at.
Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year. Yet, there were homilies of hope, as vaccines and other treatments become more available. Pope Francis...
Americans brave the freezing cold lining up for the COVID-19 test across the U.S. despite the Biden administration's promise to deliver 500 million at-home tests. U.S. President Biden announced Wednesday that Americans would soon be able to get free COVID-19 testing through a government-run website that is not yet operational.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to isolate on Christmas Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. According to the latest government data, more than 300,000 cases were reported in just the last three days - meaning many have had to cancel Christmas plans and are suddenly spending the festive period indoors and alone. Health secretary Sajid Javid recently shortened the coronavirus self-isolation period from 10 to seven days in the run-up to Christmas for people who have negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.He said the change has been introduced...
Americans are gathering to celebrate Christmas, but the omicron variant is changing how many will celebrate. This holiday season has been upended by long lines for testing as hospitals struggle to keep up.Dec. 25, 2021.
