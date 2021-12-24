ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

The Coastal Report: Sea Paws sponsors homeless pets during holidays; where to recycle your Christmas trees

By Cheyenne Pagan
 1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week.

Hosted by 9OYS reporter Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode.

Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more in the stories below!

Sea Paws sponsors homeless pets during holidays
Santa’s elves in Topsail Beach urge you to recycle your live Christmas trees
Service members receive a special treat from Carteret County Chamber of Commerce
Children receive their first gifts of Christmas this holiday season with local toy giveaway
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

