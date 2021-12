Lately, we’ve seen the Dallas Cowboys rely on their defense to win games, which is atypical of how the franchise has done things lately. Quarterback Dak Prescott has not played up to his standards recently, and in the ongoing competition between the Dallas offense and defense, the defense is running up the score. At 10-4, the Cowboys are in the driver’s seat in the NFC East and can still wind up with the No. 1 seed in the conference, but they must get their offense figured out.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO