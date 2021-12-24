ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mount Pleasant resident sends truck full of essential supplies to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

By Dianté Gibbs
 1 day ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A local resident mobilized a relief effort to support Kentucky communities following the state’s deadly tornado outbreak.

Organizers say that Toni Van Schoyck, of Mount Pleasant, coordinated efforts to send a 53-foot truck “full of essential supplies” to support relief efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky after the destructive tornadoes that happened in early December.

In partnership with Monat Gratitude, Van Schoyck gathered neighbors, friends, and Monate Market Partners to help plan the delivery of essential supplies to displaced residents in Kentucky impacted by the tornadoes.

Organizers donated 1,000 essential kits containing antibacterial wipes, band-aids, soap, lotion, body wash, shampoo, and conditioner. The supplies were transported to churches and shelters in the Mayfield area.

