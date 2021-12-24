Police investigating officer-involved shooting at metro Atlanta Walmart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a metro Atlanta Walmart on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at the Walmart on Gresham Road.

No officers were hurt. Police have not identified the person who was shot. DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said that person has died.

The GBI has been called to the scene to investigate.

According to investigators, the shooting started with a suspected shoplifting. Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun when he was approached by officers, and the officers returned fire.

A shopper inside the store told Channel 2 Action News that he ran for his life when gunshots rang out.

Witnesses told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that the shooting happened in the automotive department.

