Dekalb County, GA

Police investigating officer-involved shooting at metro Atlanta Walmart

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a metro Atlanta Walmart on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at the Walmart on Gresham Road.

No officers were hurt. Police have not identified the person who was shot. DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said that person has died.

The GBI has been called to the scene to investigate.

According to investigators, the shooting started with a suspected shoplifting. Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun when he was approached by officers, and the officers returned fire.

A shopper inside the store told Channel 2 Action News that he ran for his life when gunshots rang out.

Witnesses told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that the shooting happened in the automotive department.

Comments / 13

B DUTCH
1d ago

Needs to happen more around the country in the smash and grabs. Might start getting civilization back.

Mike Sevilla
1d ago

it's Dekalb County... so it's expected... from this area and it's residents... it's also why Marta isn't wanted

Imogene Harris
1d ago

I wish he just allowed himself to be peacefully arrested. isn't shoplifting just a misdemeanor based on the amount?

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

