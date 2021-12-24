Vegas woman dies in crash involving NFL's Deshazor Everett

A woman from Las Vegas has died following a crash in Virginia involving Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett.

According to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Everett was driving around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday when the car left the side of the roadway, hit several trees and rolled over.

The passenger, identified by authorities as 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Everett was also transported to the hospital and authorities say he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear at this time what caused the car to veer from the roadway. The crash remains under investigation by police.

Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team issued a statement on Friday morning saying:

"We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett. A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one. Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by the tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

This is the second deadly crash this year involving an NFL player in which a local woman has died.

In November, Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog, Max, died after a crash involving then-Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs has been formally charged in that case. He is accused by police of driving drunk and traveling more than 150 miles per hour in the moments before the deadly crash.

